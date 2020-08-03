Aandeel Galapagos AEX:t20925, BE0003818359

Inloggen

Nieuwe Fibrosis compounds

6 Posts
  2. forum rang 4 Lama Daila 3 augustus 2020 20:15
    GLPG3535 kende we al een tijdje vanuit het partnership met Calchan in 2014:
    www.glpg.com/docs/view/8829eb2f-nl

    Jaarverslag 2017:
    GLPG3535 Een preklinische kandidaat met nieuwe werkingsmechanisme gericht op pijn in samenwerking met Calchan

    Nu duikt GLPG3535 dus ook op onder de Fibrosis-pijplijn van Gilead.
  4. forum rang 4 Lama Daila 4 augustus 2020 22:27
    Pijplijn Fibrocor:
    www.fibrocortherapeutics.com/pipeline

    FIB656 Pulmonary Fibrosis
    FIB911 Hepatic Fibrosis
    FIB992 Hepatic Fibrosis
    FIB997 Hepatic Fibrosis
    FIB991 Hepatic Fibrosis

    Persberichten:
    30/12/18 Fibrocor and Galapagos Sign Partnership in Fibrosis
    www.fibrocortherapeutics.com/fibrocor...

    15/01/20: Fibrocor and Galapagos Sign Expanded Collaboration in Fibrosis
    www.fibrocortherapeutics.com/fibrocor...
  5. forum rang 4 Lama Daila 4 augustus 2020 23:09
    Samen met e-therapeutics zoekt Galapagos ook verder naar nieuwe compounds voor IPF:

    10/06/20: Collaboration with Galapagos to discover new therapeutic strategies for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and other fibrotic conditions
    www.etherapeutics.co.uk/wp-content/up...

    10/06/20: e-Therapeutics PLC's Ali Mortazavi welcomes new fibrosis collaboration with Galapagos
    www.proactiveinvestors.co.uk/companie...

    e-therapeutics: Our Story:
    youtu.be/wQFpTtuzrgA

    Network Driven Drug Discovery:
    youtu.be/_QRHtJB6lTg

    eTherapeutics Shares Webinar with Ali Mortazavi:
    www.youtube.com/watch?v=YkGOzI7DUQU&a...
  6. Camul 4 augustus 2020 23:38
    quote:

    Lama Daila schreef op 4 augustus 2020 23:09:


    Samen met e-therapeutics zoekt Galapagos ook verder naar nieuwe compounds voor IPF:

    10/06/20: Collaboration with Galapagos to discover new therapeutic strategies for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and other fibrotic conditions
    www.etherapeutics.co.uk/wp-content/up...




    Beste Lama Daila, enig idee waarom Gala dit zelf niet communiceert ?
6 Posts
