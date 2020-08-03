Aandeel Galapagos AEX:t20925, BE0003818359

Nieuwe Fibrosis compounds
We hebben reeds een draadje voor GLPG1205 en GLPG1690, maar ondertussen duiken er nieuwe (pre-klinische) compounds op in de pipeline van Gilead voor Fibrosis.
Zie slide 41 in de slides van 2Q20 Earnings:
investors.gilead.com/static-files/cd6...
GLPG3535
GLPG4586
GLPG4605
-
GLPG3535 kende we al een tijdje vanuit het partnership met Calchan in 2014:
www.glpg.com/docs/view/8829eb2f-nl
Jaarverslag 2017:
GLPG3535 Een preklinische kandidaat met nieuwe werkingsmechanisme gericht op pijn in samenwerking met Calchan
Nu duikt GLPG3535 dus ook op onder de Fibrosis-pijplijn van Gilead.
-
Vandaag via IR (Sofie) vernomen dat GLPG3535 niet meer gepartnered is met Calchan en dat het dus nu terug volledig van Galapagos is en dusdanig ook “optionable” door Gilead
-
Pijplijn Fibrocor:
www.fibrocortherapeutics.com/pipeline
FIB656 Pulmonary Fibrosis
FIB911 Hepatic Fibrosis
FIB992 Hepatic Fibrosis
FIB997 Hepatic Fibrosis
FIB991 Hepatic Fibrosis
Persberichten:
30/12/18 Fibrocor and Galapagos Sign Partnership in Fibrosis
www.fibrocortherapeutics.com/fibrocor...
15/01/20: Fibrocor and Galapagos Sign Expanded Collaboration in Fibrosis
www.fibrocortherapeutics.com/fibrocor...
-
Samen met e-therapeutics zoekt Galapagos ook verder naar nieuwe compounds voor IPF:
10/06/20: Collaboration with Galapagos to discover new therapeutic strategies for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and other fibrotic conditions
www.etherapeutics.co.uk/wp-content/up...
10/06/20: e-Therapeutics PLC's Ali Mortazavi welcomes new fibrosis collaboration with Galapagos
www.proactiveinvestors.co.uk/companie...
e-therapeutics: Our Story:
youtu.be/wQFpTtuzrgA
Network Driven Drug Discovery:
youtu.be/_QRHtJB6lTg
eTherapeutics Shares Webinar with Ali Mortazavi:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=YkGOzI7DUQU&a...
-
Lama Daila schreef op 4 augustus 2020 23:09:
Samen met e-therapeutics zoekt Galapagos ook verder naar nieuwe compounds voor IPF:
10/06/20: Collaboration with Galapagos to discover new therapeutic strategies for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and other fibrotic conditionswww.etherapeutics.co.uk/wp-content/up...
Beste Lama Daila, enig idee waarom Gala dit zelf niet communiceert ?
