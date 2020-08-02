Beste rendement/risico verhouding van ETF's
Volgen
Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
-
UCITS ETF's in euro, inclusief herbelegd dividend, gelijksoortige ETF's overgeslagen, belegd vermogen > 100 miljoen, unhedged, uit justetf.com, gesorteerd op aflopende Return/Risk, met daarachter het rendement:
A = aandelen
O = obligaties
E = edelmetalen
Laatste 5 jaar
O 0,86 __6% PIMCO Low Duration Euro Corporate Bond Source
E 0,86 _65% Xetra-Gold
O 0,84 _19% Deka iBoxx EUR Liquid Sovereign Diversified 7-10
A 0,83 138% Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology
O 0,83 _38% Xtrackers EUR Liquid Corporate 12,5 Swap [let wel: DCS]
O 0,83 _12% SPDR Barclays Euro Corporate Bond
O 0,82 __7% iShares Euro Covered Bond
A 0,82 147% SPDR S&P US Technology Select Sector
O 0,80 _13% SPDR Barclays Euro Aggregate Bond
O 0,79 _12% Deka iBoxx EUR Liquid Sovereign Diversified 5-7
A 0,78 191% L&G Gold Mining
A 0,77 123% ComStage Nasdaq 100
E 0,74 203% WisdomTree Physical Palladium
O 0,75 _25% iShares Euro Government Bond 10-15yr
O 0,71 _40% Lyxor Euro Government Bond 15+Y
E 0,71 _70% WisdomTree Physical Precious Metals
A 0,68 _87% Deka STOXX Europe Strong Growth 20
A 0,67 _95% Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth
O 0,65 __6% iShares Euro Government Bond 3-5yr
A 0,64 _81% Lyxor New Energy
A 0,62 _75% L&G ROBO Global Robotics and Automation
A 0,62 _71% Xtrackers MSCI World Momentum Factor
Laatste 3 jaar
E 1,34 _53% Xetra-Gold
O 1,10 _27% Xtrackers EUR Liquid Corporate 12,5 Swap (let wel: DCS)
O 1,09 _31% iShares Euro Government Bond 15-30yr
O 1,03 _13% Deka iBoxx EUR Liquid Sovereign Diversified 7-10
O 1,02 _19% iShares Euro Government Bond 10-15yr
O 1,01 __5% iShares Euro Covered Bond
O 0,99 _10% SPDR Barclays Euro Aggregate Bond
E 0,99 _57% WisdomTree Physical Precious Metals
A 0,96 _85% L&G Cyber Security
O 0,93 _13% Lyxor Green Bond
O 0,91 _36% SPDR Barclays 10+ Year US Corporate Bond
A 0,91 _87% Xtrackers MSCI World Information Technology
E 0,91 131% WisdomTree Physical Palladium
O 0,90 _14% Xtrackers Global Government Bond
O 0,89 _46% Lyxor Core US Treasury 10+Y
O 0,89 __8% Deka iBoxx EUR Liquid Sovereign Diversified 5-7
A 0,89 _95% iShares S&P 500 Information Technology Sector
A 0,89 _83% ComStage Nasdaq 100
O 0,88 _48% iShares USD Treasury Bond 20+yr
O 0,87 _26% Xtrackers USD Corporate Bonds
A 0,85 _62% Lyxor New Energy
A 0,80 _70% Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth
A 0,80 _80% L&G Gold Mining
O 0,79 _13% Amundi Barclays Global Aggregate 500m
O 0,78 _22% iShares USD Treasury Bond 7-10yr
A 0,75 _55% Deka STOXX Europe Strong Growth 20
O 0,75 _24% SPDR Refinitiv Global Convertible Bond
A 0,74 _52% Xtrackers MSCI World Momentum Factor
O 0,73 _16% Xtrackers Global Inflation-Linked Bond
O 0,72 _16% iShares Global Corporate Bond
Laatste 1 jaar
A 2,33 _56% VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports
E 1,82 _28% Xtrackers Physical Gold
O 1,55 _12% iShares USD Treasury Bond 7-10yr
A 1,43 _55% WisdomTree Cloud Computing
O 1,19 _25% iShares USD Treasury Bond 20+yr
E 1,09 _26% WisdomTree Physical Precious Metals
A 1,09 _25% iShares MSCI Taiwan
E 1,04 _32% Xtrackers Physical Silver
A 1,03 _41% L&G Gold Mining
O 0,94 _14% SPDR Barclays 10+ Year US Corporate Bond
A 0,93 _27% Lyxor New Energy
O 0,89 _12% SPDR Refinitiv Global Convertible Bond
O 0,88 _19% SPDR Barclays 15+ Year Gilt
O 0,84 _13% Vanguard UK Gilt
A 0,80 _27% ComStage Nasdaq 100
O 0,77 __9% Xtrackers USD Corporate Bonds
A 0,76 _18% iShares MSCI China A
A 0,72 _23% Lyxor Robotics & AI
O 0,69 __6% Xtrackers iBoxx USD Treasuries
A 0,68 _19% L&G Battery Value-Chain
A 0,68 _20% iShares Healthcare Innovation
A 0,68 _22% iShares Nasdaq US Biotechnology
A 0,67 _24% Xtrackers MSCI World Information Technology
A 0,65 _25% Xtrackers MSCI USA Information Technology
A 0,62 _13% SPDR MSCI Europe Health Care
O 0,62 __8% Lyxor Euro Government Bond 15+Y
O 0,61 _10% Lyxor Euro Government Bond 25+Y
Laatste 6 maanden (rendement_6_maanden / volatiliteit_1_jaar)
A 1,35 _32% VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports
E 0,95 _15% Xtrackers Physical Gold
A 0,90 _34% WisdomTree Cloud Computing
A 0,90 _21% iShares MSCI China A
A 0,79 _34% VanEck Vectors Gold Miners
E 0,66 _20% Xtrackers Physical Silver
O 0,54 _11% iShares USD Treasury Bond 20+yr
A 0,47 _14% iShares Healthcare Innovation
A 0,42 _10% iShares MSCI Taiwan
A 0,34 _11% Invesco Nasdaq Biotech
O 0,29 __4% SPDR Refinitiv Global Convertible Bond
A 0,28 __9% L&G Cyber Security
A 0,28 _10% iShares Global Clean Energy
A 0,28 __9% Lyxor Robotics & AI
A 0,27 __9% Amundi Nasdaq 100
O 0,24 __3% iShares Euro Government Bond 20yr Target Duration
Direct naar Forum
Indices
|
|AEX
|545,29
|-0,71%
|
|EUR/USD
|1,1778
|0,00%
|
|Germany30^
|12.319,00
|-0,49%
|
|Gold spot
|1.976,09
|0,00%
|
|LDN100-24h
|5.944,63
|0,00%
|
|NY-Nasdaq Composite
|10.745,28
|+1,49%
Stijgers
Dalers