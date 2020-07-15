Aandeel Plug Power OTC:PLUG, US72919P2020

Why hydrogen cars will be Tesla's biggest threat
en dus ook de Markt in z'n geheel vwb Electrische auto's.
Tesla owns over half of the zero-emissions market in America, but that only accounts for two percent of the entire US car market.
The main reasons consumers don't switch to battery-electric vehicles are due to long recharging time, range anxiety, and cost.
Hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles can refuel in 5 minutes and give consumers a longer range. If infrastructure continues to grow and fuel-cell vehicles scale, Tesla could have a new host of competitors in the zero-emission space.
en dit als antwoord op ,
WATERSTOFAUTO HEEFT GEEN TOEKOMST VOOR PARTICULIER
wat een L.. verhaal binnen 10 jaar zijn de elec auto's een niche markt, we gaan naar een Hydrogen economie dus niet 1 markt maar een Complete economie
14 jul 2020 22:00