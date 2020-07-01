Inloggen

Home  /  Forum  /  Koffiekamer  /  Liberty SiriusXM

Koffiekamer

Liberty SiriusXM

1 Post
| Omlaag ↓
  1. Domi$77 1 juli 2020 12:11
    Had deze verleden week gekocht omdat die in de portefeuille van Warren-Berkshire zit


    www.hotpress.com/music/sirius-xm-to-l...

    Hoop op een boost voor het aandeel :

    Band members will appear alongside celebrities such as Chris Rock, David Byrne and Matthew McConaughey.

    On Wednesday, July 1, Sirius XM will debut U2 X-Radio, a channel devoted to the music and influences of the rock band U2.

    The channel will launch in North America at 3 PM EDT. It will broadcast on channel 32 of Sirius XM—a subscription-based satellite radio service.

    Alongside U2’s music, U2 X-Radio will feature an exploration of the band’s history and influences as well as conversations with band members and guests.

    Guests scheduled to appear on the broadcast’s first week include Bono, The Edge, Paul Oakenfold, Cait O’Riordan, Phoebe Robinson, David Byrne, Chris Rock, Bryan Stevenson and Matthew McConaughey.

    Bono will host a show called ‘Bono Calling,’ during which Sirius XM’s website says he will explore “seven questions about life, work, hope, and the future with guests from every discipline, from world leaders to local activists to movie stars.” The first of these guests will be comedian and actor Chris Rock.

    The Edge, meanwhile, will host a programme called ‘Close to the Edge.’ Also featuring guests, the show will be “a series of revealing conversations about the creative process and more,” according to Sirius XM.

1 Post
|Omhoog ↑

