Amerikaanse aandelen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Virgin Galactic (SPCE)
Ik kon geen ander topic over dit bedrijf vinden, zijn er meer die in dit bedrijf beleggen ? Het lijkt nu een kwestie van maanden dat de eerste toeristen echt naar de ruimte kunnen vanuit Spaceport America in New Mexico
INFO:
Virgin Galactic, opgericht in 2004, is een bedrijf dat deel uitmaakt van de Virgin Group van Richard Branson, dat van plan is bemande ruimtevluchten aan te bieden aan het betalend publiek, en daarnaast ook satellieten te lanceren. Branson heeft plannen ontvouwd om een hele industrie rond ruimtetoerisme te starten en wil uiteindelijk zelfs een hotel in de ruimte bouwen.
Tussen 2001 en 2009 werden ruimtevluchten voor burgers aangeboden door het Russische ruimtevaartagentschap Roskosmos. Deze vluchten kosten rond de 20 miljoen euro. De vluchten van Virgin Galactic zouden een grote stap voorwaarts betekenen, omdat ruimtetoerisme hiermee ook binnen het bereik komt van mensen met een kleinere beurs. Virgin Galactic wordt gerekend tot de NewSpace-beweging.
Op 28 oktober 2019 werd Virgin Galactic op de New York Stock Exchange gebracht.
VIRGIN GALACTIC’S SPACESHIPTWO COMPLETES SECOND FLIGHT FROM SPACEPORT AMERICA
JUNE, 25, 2020
Successful Glide Flight Puts Virgin Galactic on the Path for Space Flight from New Mexico
LAS CRUCES, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) (“Virgin Galactic” or “the Company”) today announced the successful completion of the second SpaceShipTwo test flight from Spaceport America. This flight follows the completion of the first test flight from the Company’s commercial headquarters in New Mexico on May 1, 2020, and marks another important milestone as the team progresses toward the launch of Virgin Galactic’s commercial service.
On SpaceShipTwo Unity’s flight deck were Mark ‘Forger’ Stucky and Michael ‘Sooch’ Masucci. Both pilots are commercial astronauts, having each previously flown Unity into space on different flights. Piloting the Company’s carrier aircraft, VMS Eve, were Nicola Pecile and CJ Sturckow.
This glide flight, flown at higher speeds, allowed the team to continue to evaluate systems and vehicle performance in advance of future rocket-powered space flights from the Company’s new operating base in New Mexico. Flying VSS Unity in glide configuration at higher speeds enables certain vehicle systems to operate close to the environment seen during phases of rocket boost on a spaceflight. The spaceship achieved a glide speed of Mach 0.85 after being released from the mothership VMS Eve at an altitude of 51,000 ft. Unity completed multiple test-points before touching back down smoothly for a runway landing at Spaceport America.
Forger and Sooch performed a series of maneuvers with Unity designed to gather data about performance and handling qualities while flying at higher speeds. This data will be verified against similar maneuvers that were performed in the previous glide flight to enhance aerodynamic modelling.
The test flight was conducted under a set of stringent operational protocols to ensure safety against COVID-19. These protocols include changes to the work areas and procedures to enforce social distancing as advised by state guidelines as well as universal mask usage.
Last weekend, the Company’s Spaceship and Propulsion teams completed a full ‘wet dress’ rehearsal designed to check out the new facilities and equipment at Spaceport America. During this rehearsal, the teams positioned the spaceflight system on the runway and loaded VSS Unity with active propellant.
Pending the completion of an extensive data review of this flight, the team will start preparing for the next stage of our flight test program - powered spaceflights from Spaceport America. In addition to the data review, we have several steps to complete, including final modifications to the spaceship customer cabin and detailed inspections of the vehicle and systems.
Virgin Galactic would like to express its thanks to New Mexico Spaceport Authority (NMSA), the White Sands Missile Range (WSMR), the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Albuquerque Flight Standards District Office (FSDO), and the FAA Air Traffic Control Center in Albuquerque for smooth coordination and efficient integration.
Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said: "I'm excited by the continued progress Virgin Galactic has made in New Mexico and confident in their work going forward. Our state has the opportunity to be a leader in commercial spaceflight, and partners like Virgin Galactic are leading the way."
George Whitesides, CEO of Virgin Galactic and The Spaceship Company said: “I am thrilled with the team’s hard work to complete today’s test flight successfully. It was an important test that, pending data review, means we can now start preparing the vehicles for powered flight. Our focus for this year remains unchanged on ensuring the vehicles and our operations are prepared for long-term, regular commercial spaceflight service.”
Westlander87 schreef op 26 juni 2020 09:51:
zijn er meer die in dit bedrijf beleggen ?
Een detail: je artikel noemt geen enkel financieel argument, en noemt hooguit lage prijzen als doelstelling.
Leefloon schreef op 26 juni 2020 10:13:
Een detail: je artikel noemt geen enkel financieel argument, en noemt hooguit lage prijzen als doelstelling.
Is dat verplicht dan ? ik som gewoon wat relevante informatie op. Alles is te vinden op de site van Virgin zelf. Een ticket kost bv. 250k pp.
