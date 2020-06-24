Amerikaanse aandelen« Terug naar discussie overzicht

Fubo / Facebank ( FUBO)
Volgen
Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
-
Een zeer interessante merger die een aantal maanden terug plaatsgevonden heeft tussen facebank en fubo.tv
Dit nieuwe bedrijf is in het uplisting stadium voor de nasdaq.
Zit in een sector die Booming is .
Zeer fantasierijk is door middel van Facebank z''n technologie.
Waarderingen op de Nasdaq voor zulk soort bedrijven zijn ENORM. Enorm opwaarts potentieel.
Rond de 225 miljoen omzet eind 2019 AR.
Big name investeerders in dit bedrijf.
Een aandeel dat nog onder de Radar hangt van velen. Alhoewel er vandaag een nieuwsbericht uitkwam met een multi year deal met Disney networks.
-
Q1 2020 revenue increased 78% YoY to $51.0 million, driven by growth in our subscriber base, subscription ARPU and advertising sales.
fuboTV’s revenue is primarily driven by monthly subscription and advertising sales:
In Q1 2020 subscription revenue increased 74% YoY to $46.4 million.
The advertising component to our revenues continued to rapidly grow and in Q1 2020 reached $4.1 million, up 120% YoY.
Adjusted Contribution Margin was positive reaching 3.0% in Q1 2020, up from negative (13.6)% in 1Q 2019
fuboTV users (paid and trial/free) streamed 107.2 million hours in Q1 2020, a 124% increase YoY.
fuboTV’s monthly active users (MAUs) watched 120 hours per month on average in the quarter, a 52% increase YoY.
We ended Q1 2020 with 287,316 paid subscribers, up 37% YoY.
Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) increased 25% YoY to $54.16.
We strengthened our balance sheet by adding $46 million in equity funding from institutional and private investors to date in 2020. Specifically, on July 2, 2020, we received over $20 million from Credit Suisse Capital at a purchase price of $9.25 per share.
Summary
Our strong first quarter is an indication of the health of the streaming business and fuboTV’s continued growth. While the pandemic continues to be an ongoing concern globally, shelter in place requirements have accelerated the adoption of streaming globally. We believe streaming has become more important than ever as a safe source of information and entertainment. As live sports begin to return, most without spectators, streaming hours are expected to continue to grow. We’ve already seen many of the international soccer leagues return and this month is expected to include the return of MLB, NBA and NHL. We are especially excited about the expected start of the NFL and college football seasons in August; with our upcoming launch of ESPN and Walt Disney Television (ABC), alongside our current channel lineup, fuboTV will have the most complete NFL game coverage of any vMVPD and major college football leagues for the first time.
We could not be more excited about fuboTV’s future and believe that our company is stronger than ever. We look forward to sharing more information with you, and will be attending a number of virtual investor conferences and fireside chats in the coming months.
-
-
Facebank (https://www.facebankgroup.com ) revenue Q1 : 7.5 miljoen. Deze laat een enorme groei zien van kwartaal op kwartaal. Zit nog niet in de q1 cijfers erbij. Als 65% van de omzet gebeurd in Q3 - Q4 en daarbij opgeteld de groei kwartaal op kwartaal van Facebank erbij dan zitten we op een 350 miljoen omzet grof geschat voor 2020.
Roku valuatie : 19 miljard met een omzet van 1.4 miljard grofweg geschat in 2020. 13 x de omzet.
Fubo valuatie : 1 miljard met een omzet van 350 miljoen grofweg geschat 2020. 2,9 x de omzet.
Tijd voor een Nasdaq listing binnenkort en expansie naar Europa. Dan zal er wel veel meer interesse komen in dit aandeel want nu is het een dooie handel op de OTCBB. Slaapverwekkend met andere woorden .
Direct naar Forum
Indices
|
|AEX
|573,80
|-0,02%
|
|EUR/USD
|1,1428
|+0,41%
|
|Germany30^
|12.957,10
|+0,64%
|
|Gold spot
|1.809,82
|0,00%
|
|LDN100-24h
|6.292,37
|0,00%
|
|NY-Nasdaq Composite
|10.503,19
|+0,28%
Stijgers
Dalers