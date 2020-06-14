Inloggen

Login
 
Wachtwoord vergeten?
Home  /  Forum  /  TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL  /  Forum Titan Cement International geopend

TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Forum Titan Cement International geopend

Volgen
 

U volgt dit forumtopic.

Wijzig uw voorkeuren bij uw volginstellingen.

Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
1 Post
| Omlaag ↓
  1. forum rang 4 IEX - Forummoderator 14 juni 2020 06:50
    Titan Cement International SA is a multiregional cement and building materials producer. Business activities cover the production, transportation and distribution of cement, concrete, aggregates, fly ash, mortars and other building materials. The Group employs about 5,500 people and is present in more than 15 countries, operating cement plants in 10 of them, the USA, Greece, Albania, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Serbia, Egypt, Turkey and Brazil. Throughout its history the Group has aspired to serve the needs of society, while contributing to sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity.

    Source: Cofisem - Last Update: 26 Mar 2020

    Groet Henk
1 Post
|Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL S.A Meer »

Koers 10,740   Verschil -0,06 (-0,56%)
Laag 10,640   Volume 89.332
Hoog 10,900   Gem. Volume 7.692
12 jun 2020 15:15
label premium

KOPEN OF VERKOPEN?

Het laatste advies leest u als IEX Premium-lid

Ontdek Premium
 

Populair

Trending

Opinie

Actueel

Koersen

Premium

Forum

Secties

Bitcoin

Mijn IEX

Socials

Over IEX

Quotedata: Amsterdam realtime by Euronext, other realtime by Cboe Europe Ltd.   US stocks: by NYSE & Cboe BZX Exchange, 15min delayed
#/^ Index indications calculated real time, zie disclaimer, streaming powered by VWD Group Crypto data by Crypto Compare