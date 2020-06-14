TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Titan Cement International SA is a multiregional cement and building materials producer. Business activities cover the production, transportation and distribution of cement, concrete, aggregates, fly ash, mortars and other building materials. The Group employs about 5,500 people and is present in more than 15 countries, operating cement plants in 10 of them, the USA, Greece, Albania, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Serbia, Egypt, Turkey and Brazil. Throughout its history the Group has aspired to serve the needs of society, while contributing to sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity.



Source: Cofisem - Last Update: 26 Mar 2020



