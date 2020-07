Techster and Stakater Join Forces with Hydro66 to Deliver Enhanced Enterprise Kubernetes SolutionsBoden, Sweden--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2020) - Hydro66 Holdings Corp. (CSE: SIX) (OTCQB: HYHDF) ("Hydro66" or the "Company"), the ultra-low emissions cloud infrastructure company, is delighted to announce that Techster, Stockholm based full-service IT provider and Stakater, the authority for Kubernetes adoption for DevSecOps automation, are now delivering Enterprise Kubernetes solutions from its data center in Boden, Sweden.John Elison, CTO Techster, said: "Working with high energy technology companies like Stakater means delivering IT capacity quickly and at scale for them to meet their customer objectives. Identifying a like-minded colocation company, Hydro66, allows us to meet and exceed challenging deliverables. For us, the environmental perspective on what we deliver is very important and is prioritized, which is why we have chosen Hydro66 as a partner and use their data center. We look forward to many more similar deployments."Rasheed Amir, CEO Stakater commented: "Making Kubernetes adoption painless for Enterprise DevSecOps automation is the founding mission of Stakater. The new combined approach to the market of our managed Kubernetes offering with Techster hardware and Hydro66 colocation will enable a new level of customer performance and service levels. Our focus has always been on helping customers deliver cloud native apps faster with minimal operational friction, so we are delighted to enter a trusted partnership with Techster and Hydro66."David Rowe, CEO Hydro66 commented: "This new three-way partnership will deliver enhanced efficiency at multiple layers of the IT stack. In essence, Kubernetes is an efficiency story, and it is in the DNA of Hydro66 to drive efficiencies where possible. We are delighted to work with Techster and Stakater to enable companies everywhere to accelerate their plans for cloud."About Hydro66Hydro66 owns and operates an award-winning colocation data center in Sweden specializing in ultra-low emissions cloud infrastructure hosting. The Company hosts its own and third party IT infrastructure, utilizing 100% green power, at amongst the EU's lowest power prices and within an ISO27001 and OCP accredited facility.Hydro66 is uniquely positioned to capitalize on opportunities in cloud infrastructure, HPC and the traditional Enterprise colocation data center market. The Company provides truly green power at a leading price, purpose-built space and cooling, telecoms, IT support services and 24/7 physical security in their facility in Boden, Sweden. www.hydro66.com FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:Paul MorrisonChief Commercial Officer, Hydro66About Techster