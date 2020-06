Arcelor Mittal « Terug naar discussie overzicht

On May 29, 2020by MEPS International Ltdin Steel Price NewsIn the United States, buyers of stainless steel are purchasing minimal quantities, at present. Companies are reluctant to commit to new forward orders because of the uncertain economic environment caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Service centres are keen to reduce inventories, especially of high-priced material. Many are simply looking to generate cash, as financial conditions deteriorate.Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, US stainless steel producers indicated that basis price rises would be imminent. However, the unprecedent market conditions arising from the pandemic make reductions in discount levels unlikely, in the near term. US steelmakers are content to maintain stable pricing, at present. Any movement in basis values is unlikely to spur a significant increase in new forward orders.Output cuts and low depot stock levels should help the mills to maintain stability in basis prices over the coming months. However, any sudden surge in demand, during this period, could lead to shortages in several product lines...