Klépierre « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Klépierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at EUR 23.7 billion at December 31, 2019 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.



Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia's number one shopping center owner and manager.



Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20, EPRA Euro Zone and GPR 250 indexes.



