Van beleggers
voor beleggers
Uitgebreid zoeken

Beurscodes, betekenis en hulp bij zoeken

Europa

AEX
Euronext Amsterdam
BRU
Euronext Brussels
PSE
Euronext Paris
LIS
Euronext Lissabon
CHX
CBOE Europe, grote(re) EU aandelen
NAV
Investment Funds (NAV)

Noord-Amerika

NYS
New York Stock Exchange
OTC
CBOE BZX Exchange (US)
TSE
Toronto Stock Exchange

Kunt u een instrument niet vinden?

Zoek dan via de zogenaamde ISIN code. Elk instrument, aandeel etc. heeft een unieke code.

Kies vervolgens - wanneer er meerdere resultaten zijn - de notering op de beurs van uw keuze.

Waar vind ik die ISIN code?

Google de naam van het instrument, aandeel etc. met de toevoeging 'ISIN'.

Als zoeken op ISIN code geen resultaten oplevert hebben wij het instrument of aandeel niet in onze koersendatabase.

desktop iconMarkt Monitor
Home  /  Forum  /  Twilio  /  Forum Twilio geopend

Ontvang nu dagelijks onze kooptips!

word abonnee

Aandeel Twilio NYS:TWLO.N, US90138F1021

  • 67,390 2 nov 2022 21:00
  • -7,690 (-10,24%) Dagrange 67,300 - 74,490
  • 6.461.312 Gem. (3M) 4,2M

Forum Twilio geopend

2 Posts
| Omlaag ↓
  1. IEX - Forummoderator 24 mei 2020 16:46
    Twilio is a cloud communications platform as a service company based in San Francisco, California. Twilio allows software developers to programmatically make and receive phone calls, send and receive text messages, and perform other communication functions using its web service APIs.

    Groet Henk
  2. forum rang 4 StartendeBelegger 2 november 2022 21:56
    Ik vraag het hier maar even.

    Nu de aandelenmarkten onder druk staan, is het tijd om een aankooplijstje te maken.

    Artificial intelligence is de toekomst, maar er zijn zoveel ai aandelen dat ik de toppers er niet meer tussen uit kan halen.

    Ik heb nu de volgende lijst eruit gehaald. C3ai, splunk, uipath, twilio, upstart, duos, docusign.

    Waar zien jullie kansen in?
2 Posts
|Omhoog ↑

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Twilio Meer »

Koers 67,390   Verschil -7,69 (-10,24%)
Laag 67,300   Volume 6.461.312
Hoog 74,490   Gem. Volume 4.198.573
2 nov 2022 21:00
Premium drie voorbeelden van IEX Premium: de exclusieve content op de site, de app op een smartphone en IEX Magazine.

KOPEN OF VERKOPEN?

Het laatste advies leest u als IEX Premium-lid

Ontdek Premium

Lees verder op het IEX netwerk Let op: Artikelen linken naar andere sites

Gesponsorde links

Meld u aan voor de IEX dagelijkse nieuwsbrief

en blijf op de hoogte van de laatste ontwikkelingen op de beurs!

 