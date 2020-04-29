Wereldhave « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Is Wereldhave N.V. (AMS:WHA) Potentially Undervalued?
Misschien wel de reden van vandaag de 10% erbij.. Op naar de € 18!
Simply Wall St April 28, 2020
Wereldhave N.V. (AMS:WHA), which is in the reits business, and is based in Netherlands, led the ENXTAM gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Wereldhave’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.
What’s the opportunity in Wereldhave?
Great news for investors – Wereldhave is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is €11.14, but it is currently trading at €7.23 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Wereldhave’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.
Can we expect growth from Wereldhave?
ENXTAM:WHA Past and Future Earnings April 28th 2020
ENXTAM:WHA Past and Future Earnings April 28th 2020
Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company’s future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 60% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Wereldhave. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.
What this means for you:
Are you a shareholder? Since WHA is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.
Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on WHA for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy WHA. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.
Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Wereldhave. You can find everything you need to know about Wereldhave in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Wereldhave, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.
If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.
Bijlage:
Erratum, inmiddels 11.81% hoger op € 8,05.. ;-)
