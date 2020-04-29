RAPID CREATION OF A NOVEL, INVESTIGATIONAL

COVID-19 DNA VACCINE



INOVIO has demonstrated that DNA medicines can be delivered directly into cells in the body via a proprietary smart device to safely produce a robust immune response in clinical trials involving more than 2,000 patients in 6,000 administrations. The advantage of INOVIO’s DNA medicines platform in a pandemic situation like the world is now facing with COVID-19 are how fast DNA medicines can be designed and manufactured, the stability of the products which do not require frozen storage and transport, and their robust immune response as well as favorable safety and tolerability profile.



INOVIO is expediting the development of INO-4800 against COVID-19 and is planning to have 1 million doses of INO-4800 by the end of 2020.

INOVIO IS A LEADER IN CORONAVIRUS DNA

VACCINE DEVELOPMENT



INOVIO scientists are coronavirus experts. INOVIO was the first to advance its DNA vaccine INO-4700 against MERS CoV, a related coronavirus, into evaluation in humans. INOVIO is currently preparing to initiate a Phase 2 vaccine trial for INO-4700 in the Middle East where most MERS viral outbreaks have occurred.



In a recently published paper in Lancet Infectious Diseases, INOVIO’s Phase 1 study of its MERS-CoV vaccine demonstrated it was well tolerated and furthermore induced high levels of antibody responses in roughly 95% of study participants. Durable antibody and T cell immune responses to INO-4700 were also maintained through 60 weeks following dosing.

COLLABORATING TO MEET AN URGENT HEALTH NEED



INOVIO has assembled a global coalition of collaborators, partners and funders to rapidly advance INO-4800:



R&D collaborators to date include the Wistar Institute, the University of Pennsylvania, Université Laval and the University of Texas.

INOVIO has partnered with Beijing Advaccine and the International Vaccine Institute to advance clinical trials of INO-4800 in China and South Korea, respectively.

INOVIO is also assessing preclinical efficacy of INO-4800 in several animal challenge models with Public Health England (PHE) and Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) in Australia.

INOVIO is also working with a team of contract manufacturers including VGXI, Inc., Richter-Helm, and Ology Biosciences to produce an anticipated one million doses of INO-4800 by year end and seeking additional external funding and partnerships to scale up manufacturing capacities to satisfy urgent global demand for a safe and effective vaccine.

To date, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and the US Department of Defense have contributed significant funding to the advancement and manufacturing of INO-4800.