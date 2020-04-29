In de race voor een Coronavirus Vaccin - wie wint?
Volgen
Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
In Race for a Coronavirus Vaccine, an Oxford Group Leaps Ahead
As scientists at the Jenner Institute prepare for mass clinical trials, new tests show their vaccine to be effective in monkeys.
Prof. Adrian Hill, the Jenner Institute’s director, in Oxford on Friday. His team is working to produce a coronavirus vaccine.
Prof. Adrian Hill, the Jenner Institute’s director, in Oxford on Friday. His team is working to produce a coronavirus vaccine.Credit...Mary Turner for The New York Times
David D. Kirkpatrick
By David D. Kirkpatrick
April 27, 2020
In the worldwide race for a vaccine to stop the coronavirus, the laboratory sprinting fastest is at Oxford University.
Most other teams have had to start with small clinical trials of a few hundred participants to demonstrate safety. But scientists at the university’s Jenner Institute had a head start on a vaccine, having proved in previous trials that similar inoculations — including one last year against an earlier coronavirus — were harmless to humans.
That has enabled them to leap ahead and schedule tests of their new coronavirus vaccine involving more than 6,000 people by the end of next month, hoping to show not only that it is safe, but also that it works.
The Oxford scientists now say that with an emergency approval from regulators, the first few million doses of their vaccine could be available by September — at least several months ahead of any of the other announced efforts — if it proves to be effective.
BERLIN — Germany gave the green light for human trials of potential coronavirus vaccines developed by German biotech company BioNTech, which is racing teams in Germany, the U.S. and China to develop an agent that will stop the pandemic.
The trial, only the fourth worldwide of a vaccine targeting the virus, will be initially conducted on 200 healthy people, with more subjects, including some at higher risk from the disease, to be included in a second stage, German vaccines regulator the Paul Ehrlich Institut said on Wednesday.
BioNTech said it was developing four vaccine candidates under a programme named BNT162 with its partner, pharma giant Pfizer.
Tests of the vaccine were also planned in the United States, once regulatory approval for testing on humans had been secured there.
RAPID CREATION OF A NOVEL, INVESTIGATIONAL
COVID-19 DNA VACCINE
INOVIO has demonstrated that DNA medicines can be delivered directly into cells in the body via a proprietary smart device to safely produce a robust immune response in clinical trials involving more than 2,000 patients in 6,000 administrations. The advantage of INOVIO’s DNA medicines platform in a pandemic situation like the world is now facing with COVID-19 are how fast DNA medicines can be designed and manufactured, the stability of the products which do not require frozen storage and transport, and their robust immune response as well as favorable safety and tolerability profile.
INOVIO is expediting the development of INO-4800 against COVID-19 and is planning to have 1 million doses of INO-4800 by the end of 2020.
INOVIO IS A LEADER IN CORONAVIRUS DNA
VACCINE DEVELOPMENT
INOVIO scientists are coronavirus experts. INOVIO was the first to advance its DNA vaccine INO-4700 against MERS CoV, a related coronavirus, into evaluation in humans. INOVIO is currently preparing to initiate a Phase 2 vaccine trial for INO-4700 in the Middle East where most MERS viral outbreaks have occurred.
In a recently published paper in Lancet Infectious Diseases, INOVIO’s Phase 1 study of its MERS-CoV vaccine demonstrated it was well tolerated and furthermore induced high levels of antibody responses in roughly 95% of study participants. Durable antibody and T cell immune responses to INO-4700 were also maintained through 60 weeks following dosing.
COLLABORATING TO MEET AN URGENT HEALTH NEED
INOVIO has assembled a global coalition of collaborators, partners and funders to rapidly advance INO-4800:
R&D collaborators to date include the Wistar Institute, the University of Pennsylvania, Université Laval and the University of Texas.
INOVIO has partnered with Beijing Advaccine and the International Vaccine Institute to advance clinical trials of INO-4800 in China and South Korea, respectively.
INOVIO is also assessing preclinical efficacy of INO-4800 in several animal challenge models with Public Health England (PHE) and Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) in Australia.
INOVIO is also working with a team of contract manufacturers including VGXI, Inc., Richter-Helm, and Ology Biosciences to produce an anticipated one million doses of INO-4800 by year end and seeking additional external funding and partnerships to scale up manufacturing capacities to satisfy urgent global demand for a safe and effective vaccine.
To date, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and the US Department of Defense have contributed significant funding to the advancement and manufacturing of INO-4800.
Direct naar Forum
Indices
|
|AEX
|519,81
|-0,03%
|
|EUR/USD
|1,0842
|+0,21%
|
|Germany30^
|10.834,00
|+0,36%
|
|Gold spot
|1.710,94
|+0,15%
|
|LDN100-24h
|6.001,61
|+1,39%
|
|NY-Nasdaq Composite
|8.607,73
|-1,40%
Stijgers
Dalers