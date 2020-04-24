Inloggen

BOEING:

gbakl 24 april 2020 04:00
finance.yahoo.com/news/boeing-plans-c...
gbakl 24 april 2020 04:01
The Boeing Company (BA)
NYSE

137.74+2.77 (+2.05%)
At close: April 23 4:02PM EDT
gbakl 24 april 2020 04:06
www.iex.nl/Aandeel-Koers/330011556/Bo...

turbo long niet zo interessant, maar de shorts wel.
volgende week kwartaalcijfers en die zijn niet best.

laagste koers was al 89 usd in maart.
veel staatssteun nodig en slechte vooruitzichten.
gbakl 24 april 2020 04:12
Boeing Company (The) is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts' forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-2.08.

The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.16.
gbakl 24 april 2020 04:29
finance.yahoo.com/news/global-service...
