Energie « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Nikola Corp
Het wordt tijd dat dit bedrijf zijn eigen topic krijgt.
Komende weken worden nl spannend.
"Nikola and VectoIQ are waiting for approval from the SEC. The companies expect to complete the merger in the second quarter of 2020 (between April and May). The combined company will trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker NKLA"
nikolamotor.com
nikolamotor.com/hydrogen#press-release
markets.businessinsider.com/stocks/vt...
www.freightwaves.com/news/shell-stuff...
www.freightwaves.com/news/cnh-industr...
In de topic 'waterstof' is Nikola ook al diverse malen behandeld.
Goede zaak..Ik stap in :-)
