Amerikaanse aandelen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

kar.b 17 april 2020 15:01
The company continues to expand domestically as well. Following an earlier release dated April 14th, the company is also announcing an additional purchase order for PCT Corp.’s Annihilyzer® Infection Control Systems in New York City.
The order comes from a large NYC hospital with a current bed count of approximately 1,000. Installation will be made in coordination with PCT Corp’s primary healthcare distributor, ACE Janitorial Services.
“With three PO’s for our infection control system this week and more on the way, we continue to make strides both in growing our business as well as our goal of helping our clients fight the spread of infectious diseases,” says Grieco. “We are on pace for unprecedented and record growth in all areas of our business...

ih.advfn.com/stock-market/USOTC/pct-p...


Ik heb nog nooit zo'n spectaculaire PR gezien als deze.....staat nu op 5 cent....gaat naar multiple dollars.....
kar.b 17 april 2020 15:02
www.para-con.com/
Svsv 18 april 2020 12:15
Wat zijn de vooruitzichten in dit bedrijf ?
