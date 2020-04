Wereldhave « Terug naar discussie overzicht

BRON: thehill.com/changing-america/well-bei... Bill Gates is spending billions to produce 7 potential coronavirus vaccinesThe billionaire told The Daily Show the move will waste billions of dollars, but will save precious time.ByJoseph Guzmangetty: Billionaire philanthropist Bill GatesStory at a glanceGates said that at most his foundation would end up picking two out of the seven vaccine candidates.That means billions of dollars spent on manufacturing would be abandoned.He said it’s worth it, as the world is in a situation where the economy is losing trillions of dollars.Microsoft founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates said his foundation is funding the construction of factories that will manufacture seven promising coronavirus vaccines.In a clip released from Friday’s episode of The Daily Show, Gates said his foundation, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, is moving forward with building manufacturing capacity for the seven vaccine candidates to save time, as the novel coronavirus continues to spread throughout the world.“Even though we’ll end up picking at most two of them, we’re going to fund factories for all seven just so we don’t waste time in serially saying ‘ok which vaccine works’ and then building the factory,” Gates told The Daily Show host Trevor Noah.ADVERTISEMENTAmerica is changing faster than ever! Click now to follow Changing America on Facebook and Twitter and stay up-to-the-second on the latest news and smartest insights.“It’ll be a few billion dollars we’ll waste on manufacturing for the constructs that don’t get picked because something else is better. But a few billion in this situation we’re in, where there’s trillions of dollars...being lost economically, it is worth it,” Gates said.“We can save months, and every month counts.” @BillGates and Trevor discuss combating coronavirus tonight at 11/10c pic.twitter.com/fYijnZa6tF— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 3, 2020