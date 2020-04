doen

In navolging van het draadje met de titel "", hier wat berichten over Joe Biden, met de vraag of Democrats (en de rest van de wereld) hier nu zo blij mee moeten zijn.and fuel the migration crisis"“I was one of the architects of Plan Colombia,” Biden boasted in a July 5 interview with CNN, referring to the multi-billion dollar US effort to end Colombia’s civil war with a massive surge of support for the country’s military. According to Biden, the plan was a panacea for Colombia’s problems, from “crooked cops” to civil strife.But Biden’s plan for Colombia has contributed directly to the country’s transformation into a hyper-militarized bastion of right-wing rule, enhancing the power and presence of the notoriously brutal armed forces while failing miserably in its anti-narcotic and reformist objectives.This year alone, more thanin Colombia in the first four months of 2019, while. And as Colombian peace activists lamented in interviews with The Grayzone, the US is still in complete control of Bogotá’s failed anti-drug policy, thanks largely to Plan Colombia.Marketed as an answer to the crisis of child migration, Biden’s brainchild channeled $750 million through a right-wing government installed by ato spur mega-development projects andIn recent months, teachers, doctors, students, and rural campesinos have been in the streets protesting the privatization plans imposed on their country under the watch of Biden and his successors.The gutting of public health services, teacher layoffs, staggering hikes in electricity prices, and environmentally destructive mega-development projects are critical factors in. And indeed, they are immediate byproducts of the so-called “Biden plan.”With the arrogance of a pith-helmeted high colonial official meting out instructions on who to hire and fire to his docile subjects, Biden presided over a plan that failed miserably in its stated goals, while transforming Colombia into a hyper-militarized bastion of US regional influence.The original spirit of, whose vigorous wheeling-and-dealing ensured that almost 80 percent of the $7.5 billion plan went to the Colombian military. 500 US military personnel were promptly dispatched to Bogota to train the country’s militaryPlan Colombia was largely implemented under the watch of the hardline right-wing President Álvaro Uribe....Under Uribe’s watch, toxic chemicals were sprayed by military forces across the Colombian countryside,of impoverished farmers andA UN Office of Drugs and Crime report found that coca cultivation reached record levels in Colombia in 2018. In other words, billions of dollars have been squandered, and a society already in turmoil has been laid to waste.The depravity of the country’s military was put on bold display when the so-called “false positives” scandal was exposed in 2008. The incident began when army officers luredto a far-away location,them, and then dressed them in uniforms of the leftist FARC guerrillas.It was an overt attempt to raise the FARC body count andThe officers who oversaw the slaughter were paid bounties and given promotions.Colombian academics Omar Eduardo Rojas Bolaños and Fabián Leonardo Benavides demonstrated in a meticulous study that the “false positives” killings reflected “a systematic practice that implicates the commanders of brigades, battalions and tactical units” in the, the incident was far from an isolated atrocity.In an interview in Bogotá this May, The Grayzone’s Ben Norton asked Colombian social leader Santiago Salinas if there was any hope for progressive political transformation since the ratification of Plan Colombia.An organizer of the peace group Congreso de los Pueblos, Salinas shrugged and exclaimed, “I wish.” He lamented that many of Colombia’s most pivotalBut. After 15 years of human misery and billions of wasted dollars in Colombia, he set out on a personal mission to export his pet program to Central America’s crime and corruption-ravaged Northern Triangle.In his July sit-down with CNN, Joe Biden trumpeted his Plan Colombia as the inspiration for the Alliance for Prosperity he imposed on Central America. Channeling the spirit of colonial times once again, heIn Honduras, the government had no capacity or will to resist Biden’s plan. That is because the country’s elected president, Juan Manuel Zelaya, had been removed in 2009 in a. [jaja, onder Obama/Biden dus] ...Since the implementation of that component of “,” [national electricity company be privatized] energy costs have begun to surge for residential Honduran consumers. In Honduras, the government had no capacity or will to resist Biden's plan. That is because the country's elected president, Juan Manuel Zelaya, had been removed in 2009 in a. [jaja, onder Obama/Biden dus] ...Since the implementation of that component of "," [national electricity company be privatized] energy costs have begun to surge for residential Honduran consumers. In a country with a 66 percent poverty rate, electricity privatization hasRather than languish in darkness for long hours with unpaid bills piling up, many desperate citizens have