Gilead Sciences « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Een nieuw draadje om onderscheid te maken tussen Gilead nieuws in het algemeen en Remdesivir/Covid-19 nieuws.
Eli Lilly Arthritis Drug Will Be Tested in Seriously Ill Covid-19 Patients
April 13, 2020 1:04 pm ET
An Eli Lilly drug designed to treat arthritis is the latest anti-inflammatory being tested as a potential treatment for seriously ill Covid-19 patients.
On Friday, Eli Lilly (ticker: LLY) said its drug baricitinib, which the Food and Drug Administration has approved as a treatment for rheumatoid arthritis, would be included in a large study run by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to test various potential therapies to treat Covid-19.
Called the Adaptive Covid-19 Treatment Trial, the randomized, controlled study will give patients potential treatments that include Lilly’s baricitinib and Gilead’s (GILD) remdesivir, while others will receive a placebo.
In an interview on Monday, the president of Lilly Bio-Medicines, Patrik Jonsson, said the decision to test baricitinib in Covid-19 patients came after the artificial-intelligence firm BenevolentAI published an article in the medical journal The Lancet arguing that the drug might be able to keep the virus from infecting lung cells.
“The first priority is to see if baricitinib is effective in treating those patients,” Jonsson said. “The data needs to be compelling, but if that’s the case, we’re also in the position to rapidly work with regulatory bodies across the globe.”
The NIAID trial will test baricitinib in hospitalized patients with Covid-19. Jonsson said the first patient would be receive treatment at the end April, with data expected two months later. He said that hundreds of patients would receive baricitinib during the trial.
Other arthritis drugs are also being tested in Covid-19 patients, including at least two so-called IL-6 inhibitors, Sanofi (SNY) and Regeneron’s (REGN) Kevzara, and Roche’s (RHBBY) Actemra. Baricitinib is a JAK inhibitor, rather than an IL-6 inhibitor, but part of the theory for why it might help Covid-19 patients is the same as for the IL-6 inhibitors. The idea is that the drug could beat back the inflammation in the lungs that can cause serious complications in some Covid-19 patients.
Jonsson also said that there is a secondary hypothesis that baricitinib could have an antiviral effect. He said there is a hypothesis, laid out in BenevolentAI’s Lancet article, that the drug could disrupt a particular receptor used by the virus that causes Covid-19 to infect lung cells.
Independent investigators have already run some small trials involving baricitinib. Jonsson said the company has been in touch with those scientists, though it hasn’t been involved in the trials. “What we have heard so far is the experience is a positive experience,” he said, but the trials have involved small numbers of patients.
The NIAID trial will be key to finding answers about baricitinib in Covid-19, along with other drugs.
“I am very proud of the partnership with NIAID, and I am very proud of the speed at which we’ve been able to act,” Jonsson said.
Lilly also announced Friday it will begin a smaller Covid-19 trial late this month of a monoclonal antibody initially developed to treat cancer patients. The drug, called LY3127804, will be tested in patients hospitalized with Covid-19 who are at higher risk of developing acute respiratory distress syndrome. The trial will test whether the drug can diminish the need for ventilators, or keep those patients progressing to ARDS.
www.barrons.com/articles/dont-fear-in...
Gilead’s experimental COVID-19 drug shows promise but analysts remain cautious
April 14, 2020 at 6:08 a.m. ET
There’s a lot of hope riding on remdesivir, which is being studied in multiple trials in the U.S. and abroad, including two conducted by Chinese health authorities
Analysts say early data showing Gilead Sciences Inc.’s remdesivir improved clinical outcomes for two-thirds of a small group of severely ill COVID-19 patients is promising, but they caution against viewing the experimental drug as a silver bullet in the fight against the novel coronavirus.
The data showed that 68% of 53 hospitalized patients showed clinical improvement after taking the drug. It’s a “promising first look,” J.P. Morgan’s Cory Kasimov wrote in a note on Monday. “The results need to be kept in context. It’s difficult, if not impossible, to make any firm conclusions from an uncontrolled data set with a small sample size.”
The findings, which were published Friday in the New England Journal of Medicine, examined the use of remdesivir, a drug that Gilead has also been testing as an Ebola Virus Disease treatment, in COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized. These patients received the drug through Gilead’s compassionate use program, not through a formal clinical trial. (As of April 4, more than 1,700 people have been treated with remdesivir through Gilead’s compassionate and expanded use programs, CEO Daniel O’Day has said.)
Patients in nine countries each received their first dose of remdesivir around March 7; about 68% showed clinical improvement, 47% were discharged, and 13% died, and no new safety issues were raised in this group of patients. The analysis didn’t have a preset number of patients, site locations, or duration.
The mortality data, in particular, was flagged by some analysts as not really noteworthy.
“Our conclusion is, unfortunately, remdesivir may not be doing much,” Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse told investors on Monday. “We hope we’re wrong.”
“We believe remdesivir could show benefit and clinical improvement; however, we cannot draw definitive conclusions from a compassionate use data given the limitations (such as small sample size, lack of controls and randomization and short follow-up periods),” SunTrust Humphrey Robinson analysts wrote April 10.
That’s an issue that Gilead’s chief executive acknowledges. O’Day, who has taken to sharing updates about remedesivir every weekend for the past three weeks, said in a letter published on Friday: “In studying remdesivir, the question is not just whether it is safe and effective against COVID-19 but in which patients it shows activity, how long should they receive treatment and at what stage of their disease would treatment be most beneficial.”
There are no proven treatments or vaccines for COVID-19, the infection caused by the virus that was first identified in Wuhan, China, late last year and has since sickened nearly two million people and killed more than 100,000 people. In the U.S., some hospital systems are stretched to the limit, health care workers themselves have been sickened or even died from the virus, and in some cases two patients are being hooked up to the same ventilator. The Food and Drug Administration has used its emergency powers to grant a number of emergency use authorizations to therapies like hydroxychoroquine and blood purification devices given the lack of available treatment options.
There’s a lot of hope riding on remdesivir, which is being studied in multiple trials, in the U.S., and abroad, including two conducted by Chinese health authorities. It has also been touted by President Donald Trump. However, the investigational therapy has never been approved by regulators in any country for any reason.
There are at least 11 clinical trials under way, in the U.S. and abroad, evaluating remdesivir in COVID-19 patients, according to ClinicalTrials.gov, including an adaptive, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial with 440 participants that is being run by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Trial data is expected to be published this month, including from two trials in China. (O’Day said in his note that a Chinese study of patients with severe COVID-19 had been halted due to “stalled enrollment” and publication of that data will come from Chinese authorities.)
Gilead is expected to share findings from two Phase 3 trials evaluating remdesivir in moderate and severe COVID-19 patients in May. Last week the drugmaker increased the number of participants in those trials, from 600 to 1,600 patients in the moderate trial, and from 400 to 2,400 in the severe trial. It also updated the trials’ endpoints to include a measure of improvement in hospital outcomes, according to SunTrust analysts.
www.marketwatch.com/story/gileads-exp...
Is hydroxychloroquine hype hampering enrollment in Gilead’s Covid-19 drug trials?
Two investigators in Gilead's Phase III remdesivir trials were unsurprised at recent protocol changes. However, they said enrollment in the moderate-disease study was slow due to difficulty capturing those patients, with one also citing publicity-driven interest in two unproven malaria drugs.
Last week, Gilead Sciences made significant adjustments to the Phase III trials of its drug remdesivir in hospitalized patients with Covid-19, leading to some speculation that the company may have lowered its expectations for the drug. Two investigators in the trials weighed in on what the changes could mean, as well as some of the challenges they have encountered in enrolling patients in the trial.
Foster City, California-based Gilead launched the two randomized, but non-blinded trials – comparing standard treatment plus remdesivir given for five or 10 days – last month. One was a 400-patient study in severe disease that measured the proportion of patients with normalization of fever and oxygen saturation over two weeks. The other was a 600-patient trial in moderate disease measuring the proportion of patients discharged from the hospital in the same time frame.
But on April 6, the company increased the enrollment targets to 2,400 patients for the severe-disease study and 1,600 for the moderate-disease study. In addition, it changed the primary endpoints to measure patients’ odds for clinical improvement after 14 and 11 days on a seven-point scale that ranges from the patient dying to being well enough not to require hospitalization.
A Gilead spokesperson wrote in an email that the enrollment targets were adjusted to increase access to remdesivir and provide additional data, but did not address the question of why the endpoints were changed except to say that the change was unrelated to the enrollment target increase.
“The way I interpreted that is that they wanted to provide access to remdesivir while they were analyzing the data from the first part of the study,” said Dr. Debra Poutsiaka, an infectious disease physician and lead investigator of the study for Tufts Medical Center in Boston, in a phone interview, referring to the enrollment increase. “That’s how it was conveyed to us.”
In a note to investors, RBC Capital Markets analyst Brian Abrahams gave some potential reasons for why the endpoints were changed.
“We believe the changes improve alignment to the latest understanding of COVID-19’s course and should maximize sensitivity to detect any potential treatment effect, though they also imply that – perhaps based on data the company may be observing from ongoing experience with the drug – the magnitude of benefit, if any, is likely to be modest,” Abrahams wrote. He added that it would align with the view that like other drugs in development for COVID-19, remdesivir is more likely to have incremental benefit rather than being a panacea.
But Dr. Prashant Malhotra, lead investigator of the studies for New York City-area health system Northwell Health, said in a phone interview that the new endpoints still reflect the information sought for the ones that were previously used, with measures encompassing the spectrum of the patient dying to being well enough for discharge, along with some based on “statistical finesse.”
“I wouldn’t read too much into the change,” Malhotra said.
Poutsiaka added that the new endpoint is in line with the six-point scale recommended by the World Health Organization, with the addition of a seventh point specific to use of remdesivir. Other Covid-19 studies have used similar endpoints, such as the failed trial of AbbVie’s HIV drug Kaletra (lopinavir, ritonavir).
Despite the changes, Abrahams wrote that data from the Gilead trials is still anticipated in May.
But while it’s unclear whether it would affect the timing of trial data, both interviewed investigators said enrollment in the moderate-disease trial has been slower at their centers than that in the severe-disease trial, for several reasons.
The Gilead spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment about study enrollment. Neither investigator had the current enrollment number; Poutsiaka said the last figure she saw showed the moderate-disease study was less than one-third enrolled, but that was “weeks ago.”
Poutsiaka said that it appears many patients with moderate disease are simply staying home rather than going to the hospital – hospitalization is a requirement for taking part, and the drug is administered intravenously – even if they fit the study’s criteria for enrollment. The drug is intravenous, and hospitalization is required for trial participation.
“I think that the people who come into the hospital are by definition sicker, and that’s why we’re seeing more that would qualify as severe disease in the Gilead trials,” she said.
In New York, Malhotra said, the issue is that because of the extraordinary pressure the disease is exerting on hospitals – including being asked to increase capacity by 50% – some patients who would ordinarily be admitted for observation are instead being discharged or transitioned to home observation, thereby disqualifying them for enrollment into the trials.
As of Tuesday morning, New York City, a major epicenter of the pandemic, had 106,763 cases and 7,349 deaths, with the U.S. total far surpassing half a million.
But another factor slowing enrollment in the moderate-disease trial and even the severe-disease trial, Malhotra said, is that thanks to the publicity around the antimalarial drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, patients who are admitted to the hospital are frequently put on those drugs and thus rendered ineligible for the remdesivir trials. Both studies’ exclusion criteria include participation in other clinical trials for Covid-19 treatments and “concurrent treatment with other agents with actual or possible direct acting antiviral activity against SARS-CoV-2” less than 24 hours before remdesivir dosing. Malhotra explained that patients in the remdesivir studies must have received a positive diagnosis no more than four days prior to randomization, and together with the need to be off the other drugs thus shortens the window for possible enrollment.
“It’s anecdotal, but I do think it plays a role,” Malhotra said, adding that he had heard similar accounts from investigators at other centers.
Consenting patients has also been a challenge due to the need to avoid direct contact with them and concerns that the traditional paper forms could act as fomites that could spread the virus. Poutsiaka said TMC has adopted a completely remote process involving the investigator, an impartial witness, the patient and any family members and friends getting on the phone to coordinate consent, though the logistics of a phone call with four or five people are the “most difficult part” of the study. Northwell has adopted workarounds like calling patients’ legal representatives.
medcitynews.com/2020/04/is-hydroxychl...
Het valt niet mee om trials te doen op Covid-19. Patiënten die niet naar het ziekenhuis komen (de moderate cases), patiënten die te snel ontslagen worden om plaats te maken voor anderen, patiënten die al wat anders hebben gebruikt, verplegend personeel/dokters die geen tijd hebben voor de administratieve rompslomp,...
Hier wordt je toch wel heel somber van. Dit gaat veel langer duren dan gepland :(.
Investigational therapy gaining reputation as promising antiviral drug to fight COVID-19
Houston Methodist sole Remdesivir clinical trial site in Houston for treating novel coronavirus
HOUSTON-(April 16, 2020) - COVID-19 patients in a clinical trial at Houston Methodist Hospital are responding quickly to the antiviral drug Remdesivir. The trial's criteria allows for the treatment of patients early in their clinical course and, in some cases, at times where they might have otherwise been intubated.
"Early results are promising, and that is important right now. Much of what we are learning about COVID-19 management is centered around preventing quick deterioration. Timing is everything. I can't say for certain they would have been intubated otherwise, but it's encouraging," said infectious diseases pharmacist Katherine K. Perez, Pharm.D.
One of the most challenging things with COVID-19 is the way this virus makes copies of itself once it finds its way into the body. This is how COVID-19 can ultimately take over and send someone into respiratory distress and in need of intubation if not stopped early enough. Remdesivir has demonstrated a potent ability to inhibit this viral replication in human cells and is now being tried in clinical trials of patients with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19. Houston Methodist is the only clinical trial site in Houston for this investigational new drug.
Working with pharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences, Remdesivir's manufacturer and sponsor of the studies, Houston Methodist Hospital was the fifth site in the U.S. to join the clinical trials and has been enrolling and treating patients since mid-March. Initially, five patients received early access to Remdesivir on a compassionate use basis, and since being activated as a clinical trial site, more than 35 patients have been enrolled.
The two Phase 3 clinical trials at Houston Methodist are randomized, open-label, multicenter studies and are treating patients with moderate to severe symptoms to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Remdesivir in adults diagnosed with COVID-19. One study is for patients with moderate COVID-19 and tests either a 5-day or 10-day Remdesivir treatment. The second study is evaluating a 10-day course of Remdesivir for patients with severe COVID-19, including those on mechanical ventilation.
Infectious diseases physician Kevin A. Grimes, M.D., M.P.H., and Perez are leading efforts for both the clinical trials at Houston Methodist and say they've been encouraged by the results.
Perez says early results at Houston Methodist have been promising, courses have been well tolerated, and a number of COVID-19 patients who have undergone treatment with Remdesivir are showing signs of recovery and have been released from the hospital to go home. While it's too early to tell, she says there also are indications that treatment with Remdesivir can possibly stave off being intubated.
Grimes agrees that acting quickly is critical.
"If given early enough, we're hoping that Remdesivir interferes with the virus and blocks its ability to replicate in patients' cells," Grimes said. "The goal is that it staves off the deadly inflammatory cascade that leads to respiratory failure and the need to be intubated and put on a ventilator."
That crucial turning point is what makes COVID-19 become deadly. The main cause of death from this disease results from an extreme inflammatory response in the lungs brought on by the coronavirus. The immune system becomes hyperactive with its inflammatory disease-fighting processes going into overdrive, attempting to defeat the virus, but doing more harm than good by destroying cells in the lungs.
A broad-spectrum antiviral drug, Remdesivir was originally developed to treat Ebola more than a decade ago. It's known to be generally safe in humans and is backed by a large body of preclinical research, as well as a number of studies that have shown it be quite successful in stopping SARS and MERS, the viral cousins of the new coronavirus strain. The testing stopped short of clinical trials, so its efficacy against SARS and MERS in patients is unknown.
www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-...
Uitbreiding van de "severe" Covid-19 studie van 2400 naar 6000 patiënten.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=pVhpq4kLDsE&a...
Stop er maar mee, zou ik zeggen. Dit geeft alleen maar extra overbelasting van het verzorgend personeel. De mensen die aan het zuurstof liggen zijn het stadium van de virale aanval al lang voorbij.
Mensen die nog niet/nauwelijks ziek zijn hebben Remdesivir nodig, dan kan de virale aanval nog worden gestopt. Dus daarop concentreren is mijn mening.
Mogelijk minder coronapatiënten naar ic door medicijn tegen hoge bloeddruk
Door coronapatiënten te behandelen met het hogebloeddrukmedicijn Valsartan kunnen mogelijk veel ic-opnames en daarmee sterfgevallen bespaard worden. Nederlandse specialisten starten een groot onderzoek waaraan zeshonderdvijftig patiënten in zo’n vijftien ziekenhuizen meedoen.
Bij veel ernstig zieke coronapatiënten belandt vocht vanuit de bloedvaten in de longen, wat de kans om het virus te overleven ernstig verkleint. Valsartan - een vaak voorgeschreven geneesmiddel tegen hoge bloeddruk dat al sinds 1996 op de markt is - gaat deze vochtophopingen tegen. ,,Nagenoeg alle mensen die nu met corona op de intensive care liggen, kampen met dat probleem. Dit is de belangrijkste complicatie van corona’’, verklaart cardioloog Roland van Kimmenade van het Nijmeegse Radboud UMC.
Mocht Valsartan werken, dan zou dat een enorme opsteker zijn in de strijd tegen corona. Om hier achter te komen worden komende maanden driehonderdvijfentwintig coronapatiënten behandeld met het medicijn, nog eens driehonderdvijfentwintig patiënten ontvangen een placebo. "Er zijn al experimentele onderzoeken waaruit blijkt dat het zou kunnen werken. Zo’n robuuste studie is de enige manier om ook echt aan te tonen of het werkt", betoogt de cardioloog.
Schadelijk stofje
Het geneesmiddel weet de bloeddruk te verlagen door een eiwit te blokkeren dat de bloeddruk in de vaten verhoogt. Van Kimmenade: "Wij hebben al dertig à veertig jaar ervaring met medicijnen die ervoor zorgen dat de werking van dit schadelijk stofje vermindert. In de cardiologie zorgt dat voor een hoge bloeddruk." "Bij een corona-infectie zie je dat ditzelfde stofje ervoor zorgt dat de bloedvaten in de longen lekken, waardoor er vocht de longblaasjes instroomt", vult intensivist Peter de Jager van het Brabantse Jeroen Bosch Ziekenhuis aan.
Aan het grootschalige onderzoek, dat door de Hartstichting en het Netherlands Heart Institute wordt ondersteund, moeten tien tot vijftien ziekenhuizen meedoen. Vanwege het acute belang is gisteren al gestart maar er is nog dringend behoefte aan onderzoeksgeld en centra die meedoen. De eerste deelnemers liggen in het Brabantse Jeroen Bosch Ziekenhuis, één van de eerste ziekenhuizen waar coronapatiënten lagen en die vanaf het begin bij dit project betrokken zijn. De onderzoekers hopen binnen een paar maanden te concluderen of Valsartan werkt en ertoe leidt dat minder coronapatiënten naar de ic hoeven of overlijden.
Ontwikkelingslanden
Nederland beschikt over grote voorraden van dit medicijn, waardoor patiënten meteen geholpen kunnen worden. Ook voor ontwikkelingslanden zou Valsartan enorm kunnen helpen bij de bestrijding van corona. Doordat het middel al bestaat, kan het bij resultaat meteen worden geslikt. Van Kimmenade: "Er hoeven niet eerst nog medicijnfabrieken worden opgestart."
De cardioloog waarschuwt wel dat eerst bewezen moet worden dat het werkt, en dat patiënten het medicijn alleen op doktersvoorschrift moeten nemen en er niet zelf mee moeten experimenteren ‘door bij corona ineens het medicijnkastje van opa en oma te plunderen’.
www.dvhn.nl/groningen/Mogelijk-minder...
Why an analyst bullish on Gilead says antiviral drug ‘won’t solve’ COVID-19
April 17, 2020 at 8:55 a.m. ET
Stat News, an award-winning publication for medical news, reported that a Chicago hospital treating severe COVID-19 patients with the antiviral medicine remdesivir is seeing rapid recoveries in fever and respiratory symptoms.
Shares of the maker of the drug, Gilead Sciences, surged in after-hours trading. The broader market took off as well.
So, is this it? Is the end of the coronavirus crisis simply a matter of Gilead wrapping up the trial, submitting the proper paperwork and scaling up manufacturing?
“Did remdesivir just ‘solve’ COVID? No,” says Umer Raffat, an analyst at Evercore ISI who has a reason to be bullish on the Gilead news, given that he had an outperform rating on the stock.
Raffat notes that the study specifically excluded patients on mechanical ventilation. Moreover, an earlier study on Chinese patients wasn’t stopped for efficacy reasons. Unlike the Chicago study, the China trial tested patients given a placebo.
“I did a deep dive into the statistics for this interim [China] analysis: remdesivir needed to show [much more than a] 60% effect size vs. placebo to stop at interim…and it clearly didn’t,” he says.
Raffat said there should be cautious optimism around remdesivir, which is administered intravenously.
“Remdesivir is not a silver bullet,” he writes. “Remdesivir is also not a zero (which many investors thought after China studies got paused because of lack of enrollment).”
Gilead itself says Phase 3 trial data to be available at the end of April and data from other studies to be available in May. “Anecdotal reports, while encouraging, do not provide the statistical power necessary to determine the safety and efficacy profile of remdesivir as a treatment for COVID-19,” the company said.
www.marketwatch.com/story/why-an-anal...
FatCool schreef op 18 april 2020 11:44:
Uitbreiding van de "severe" Covid-19 studie van 2400 naar 6000 patiënten.
Stop er maar mee, zou ik zeggen. Dit geeft alleen maar extra overbelasting van het verzorgend personeel. De mensen die aan het zuurstof liggen zijn het stadium van de virale aanval al lang voorbij.
Mensen die nog niet/nauwelijks ziek zijn hebben Remdesivir nodig, dan kan de virale aanval nog worden gestopt. Dus daarop concentreren is mijn mening.
Ik zou gewoon even op de feiten wachten. Voorlopig succes juist bij corona patiënten die opgenomen zijn, dus wat anders dan mensen die 'nog niet/nauwelijks' ziek zijn.
Voorlopig lijk je vooral je best te doen om negatief Gilead nieuws te proberen te brengen. Heb je daar belang bij?
Of wil je mensen beschermen, omdat je denkt dat ze alleen positief nieuws over Gilead lezen?
