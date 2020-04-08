Franse aandelen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Medincell
Volgen
Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
MedinCell Has Launched a COVID-19 Research Initiative Based on Its Experience to Formulate Long-Acting Injectable Ivermectin
First in-vitro validation of impact of Ivermectin on Covid-19 by Australian researchers
April 06, 2020 01:41 PM Eastern Daylight Time
MONTPELLIER, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:
MedinCell (Paris:MEDCL)
Researchers at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, have published last Friday a study showing that antiparasitic drug Ivermectin can kill coronavirus in a laboratory setting in under 48 hours. A single treatment is able to effect ~5000-fold reduction in virus at 48h in cell culture1.
Ivermectin has a long track record of use as a safe and effective drug to treat several parasitic diseases.
MedinCell has published data showing that long-acting formulations of Ivermectin can be designed with varying doses and durations with its BEPO® technology2 and is already leading a program aiming at developing a 3-Month injectable product to fight malaria3.
MedinCell has launched a few weeks ago a research initiative on a long-acting injectable formulation of Ivermectin and believes it could have a role to play in Covid-19 management.
Future clinical studies will have to confirm the action of Ivermectin on Covid-19 virus, and the potential effectiveness of a long-acting injectable on its prevention and therefore breaking the chain of transmission.
In case of positive results, a BEPO® technology based long-acting injectable Ivermectin offers a rapidly deployable and affordable solution for a global pandemic.
1 The FDA-approved Drug Ivermectin inhibits the replication of SARS-CoV-2 in vitro – Leon Caly, Julian D. Druce, Mike G. Catton, David A. Jans, Kylie M. Wagstaff - Antiviral Research, 3 April 2020
2 Source: BEPO®: Bioresorbable diblock mPEG-PDLLA and triblock PDLLA-PEG-PDLLA based in situ forming depots with flexible drug delivery kinetics modulation – Christophe Roberge, Jean-Manuel Cros, Juliette Serindoux, Marie-Emérentienne Cagnon, Rémi Samuel, Tjasa Vrlinic, Pierre Berto, Anthony Rech, Joël Richard, Adolfo Lopez-Noriega - Journal of Controlled Release, Volume 319, 10 March 2020, Pages 416-427
3 Company press release: MedinCell receives $ 6.4 million grant from Unitaid to fight Malaria - 03.25.2020
About MedinCell
MedinCell is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company that develops a portfolio of long-acting injectable products in various therapeutic areas by combining its proprietary BEPO® technology with active ingredients already known and marketed. Through the controlled and extended release of the active pharmaceutical ingredient, MedinCell makes medical treatments more efficient, particularly thanks to improved compliance, i.e. compliance with medical prescriptions, and to a significant reduction in the quantity of medication required as part of a one-off or chronic treatment. The BEPO® technology makes it possible to control and guarantee the regular delivery of a drug at the optimal therapeutic dose for several days, weeks or months starting from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, fully bioresorbable. Based in Montpellier, MedinCell currently employs more than 130 people representing over 25 different nationalities.
Dit aandeel maakte gisteren al een beste sprong van 70% op het nieuws, maar vandaag blijkt het nieuws pas echt door te dringen.
Staat nu nog in de Freeeeeeezer vanaf 9 uur.
Slot gisteren 10,85 vandaag openen 25 euro?
We gaan het zien!
Groet, poil
November 28, 2019 11:46 AM Eastern Standard Time
MONTPELLIER, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:
French company MedinCell (Paris:MEDCL) and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation have signed an agreement for up to an additional $19 million to be granted over four years. It aims to fund preclinical activities and a phase 1 clinical trial for the injectable six-month bioresorbable contraceptive (mdc-WWM). The grant is structured in advanced installments to cover the costs that will be incurred by the project. Depending on the options chosen and on the advancement of the program, up to $11.75 million could be raised over the next 12 months including a first tranche of $4.75 million to be paid immediately. The additional $7.25 million may be collected later.
As a reminder, a previous grant of $3.5 million was awarded in November 2017 by the Gates Foundation to fund the formulation research phase. Full results should make it possible to select the candidate formulation.
MedinCell owns all marketing rights of the product worldwide, including the United States where the contraceptive market totaled more than $5 billion in 2018. Long-acting reversible contraceptives (LARC) alone (primarily solid implants and intrauterine devices) represented 28% of this market - more than $1.4 billion – with a 5-year CAGR at 7.8%. The mdc-WWM product could capture a significant share of this LARC market and even expand it easing the adoption of this type of contraception1.
In accordance with the Global Access strategy of both partners and to ensure a significant impact on women’s lives, the objective is to make the product widely available. Affordable pricing in emerging economies will help eliminate cost as a barrier to increased availability and voluntary access to the product. High demand among women and girls for long-acting contraceptive options illustrate the potential for market growth and measurably improving maternal, newborn and child health. The Gates Foundation also has a non-exclusive license for non-commercial market in low- and middle-income countries.
mdc-WWM could be the first contraceptive to combine the following essential features to make it a best-in-class product worldwide: progestin molecule (non-MPA), 6-month duration, subcutaneous injection, full bio-resorption, affordability.
The Gates Foundation supports the development of products to enhance health outcomes of the world’s most vulnerable populations. An estimated 74 million women fall pregnant unintentionally every year leading to 25 million unsafe abortions and 47,000 maternal deaths2. Increasing access to efficient contraceptive solutions, coupled with family planning information and services, aims to reduce unintended pregnancies, deaths from pregnancy and childbirth, abortion rates and lead to fewer infant deaths. It also aims to improve educational and economic opportunities for women, and foster healthier families and communities.
mdc-WWM could indeed address major challenges such as low affordability, weak distribution systems or cultural barriers. Unlike most LARCs such as contraceptive implants, no surgical or specialist intervention will be necessary with MedinCell’s product. After a simple subcutaneous injection a deposit is formed, acting as a virtual-pump for up to 6 months, which then disappears completely. Studies have shown that the risk of contraceptive failure in women receiving oral contraceptive or other methods is 17 to 20 times higher than using a long-acting reversible contraceptives (LARC), mainly because of the lack of compliance3.
mdc-WWM would be the sixth product based on MedinCell’s technology to enter preclinical development. All products use already approved active ingredients with demonstrated safety and efficacy, significantly increasing the chances of success.
Successful IPO of MedinCell
Capital increase of €30.0m to accelerate the development of its product portfolio
Initial public offering price set at €7.25 per share
Oversubscribed capital increase allowing to raise €30.0m, which may be increased to a maximum of €32.5m if the over-allotment option is fully exercised
Market capitalisation of approximately €144.1m (following the capital increase)
Strong support from historical investors and partners (CM-CIC Innovation, BNP Paribas Développement, Seventure Partners) and from TEVA
First trading day on Euronext Paris on Monday October 8th
20 miljoen aandelen op dit moment. 75% bij de grootaandeelhouders
We zijn los! Medincell SA 19,95 9,10 83,87 % 12:10:05
Hier zit nog wel wat meer muziek in :)
Succes, poil
Voor vandaag verwacht ik hetzelfde verloop in vergelijking met gisteren.
Hoog openen, winstnemingen en daarna richting opening Amerika hoger richting slot (hoogste dag-stand)
Groet, poil
Aandeel staat op dit moment 277% hoger tov laagste stand van dit jaar.
Dit kan nog veel hoger gaan in vergelijking met andere Corona gerelateerde aandelen. (500- duizenden procenten)
Succes, poil
Bill Gates is able—and willing—to lose big money funding factories for COVID-19 vaccines
www.fiercepharma.com/vaccines/bill-ga...
En Gates is al goed bekend met Medincell. Dus dat nieuws zal ook vanmiddag en de weken daarna nog wel invloed gaan hebben op de koers.
Groet, poil
Wanneer ome Bill nog een keer portemonnee trekt staan we op 50 euro.
Even mijn gedachte in de zon met een Hertog Jan.
Succes, poil
Inmiddels hoogste omzet ooit. En we begonnen pas om 12 uur ;)
Direct naar Forum
Indices
|
|AEX
|494,97
|-0,98%
|
|EUR/USD
|1,0866
|-0,23%
|
|Germany30^
|10.267,00
|-0,87%
|
|Gold spot
|1.648,14
|-0,05%
|
|LDN100-24h
|5.624,19
|+1,91%
|
|NY-Nasdaq Composite
|7.887,26
|-0,33%
Stijgers
Dalers