Joehoe, stieren, dit hadden jullie moeten hebben:
-
Best performende aandelen-ETF's (UCITS)
over de afgelopen:
12 maanden: ComStage NYSE Arca Gold Bugs [miners] UCITS ETF: +28%
6 maanden: VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports UCITS ETF: +22%
3 maanden: idem: +7%
1 maand: ComStage FTSE China A50 UCITS ETF: +10%
(= large cap mainland China)
1 week: idem: +19%
12 maanden: ComStage NYSE Arca Gold Bugs [miners]: +33%
6 maanden: VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports: +22%
3 maanden: idem: +4%
1 maand: Invesco MSCI Saudi Arabia : +21%
1 week: ComStage STOXX Europe 600 Travel & Leisure: +24%
12 maanden: ComStage NYSE Arca Gold Bugs [miners]: +54%
6 maanden: VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports: +27%
3 maanden: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners: +13%
1 maand: ComStage NYSE Arca Gold Bugs [miners]: +55%
1 week: VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners: +20%
Krijg nou wat, levert die renteloze barbaric relic zoveel op?
En nog dividenden ook!
En de stieren maar roepen dat een goudmijn een gat in de grond is met een leugenaar erboven :-)
Interessante wisseling in: 1 week
12 maanden: Lyxor MSCI ACWI Gold [miners]: +62%
6 maanden: VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports: +31%
3 maanden: Lyxor MSCI ACWI Gold [miners]: +14%
1 maand: ComStage NYSE Arca Gold Bugs [miners]: +48%
1 week: iShares Nasdaq US Biotechnology: +13%
(nog vergeten te vermelden in de beginposting: ik kijk alleen naar unhedged ETF's en niet short of leveraged)
Omdat het een beetje saai wordt met zoveel goudmijnen op kop,
hier de eerste drie plaatsen voor elke periode:
(gelijksoortige ETF's overgeslagen)
12 maanden:
- ComStage NYSE Arca Gold Bugs [miners]: +69%
- SPDR MSCI Europe Health Care: +26%
- Xtrackers MSCI World Health Care: +23%
6 maanden:
- Market Access NYSE Arca Gold Bugs [miners]: +32%
- VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports: +30%
- WisdomTree Cloud Computing: +24%
3 maanden:
- Market Access NYSE Arca Gold Bugs [miners]: +15%
- VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports: +8%
- iShares Nasdaq US Biotechnology: +5%
1 maand:
- Market Access NYSE Arca Gold Bugs [miners]: +55%
- iShares Oil & Gas Exploration & Production: +32%
- HANetf The Medical Cannabis and Wellness: +32%
1 week:
- L&G US Energy Infrastructure MLP: +12%
- Xtrackers MSCI Pakistan IM Index Swap: +8%
- iShares Nasdaq US Biotechnology: +7%
Variatie:
Best performende UCITS ETF's van alle asset classes,
gelijksoortige ETF's overgeslagen, unhedged, niet short of leveraged,
in euro incl herbelegd dividend
12 maanden:
- Xtrackers Physical Rhodium: +162%
- Lyxor MSCI ACWI Gold [miners]: +78%
- iShares USD Treasury Bond 20+yr :+44%
- SPDR Barclays 10+ Year US Treasury Bond: +42%
- EUWAX Gold II [spot]: +40%
6 maanden:
- Xtrackers Physical Rhodium: +58%
- Lyxor MSCI ACWI Gold [miners]: +34%
- VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports: +29%
- SPDR Barclays 10+ Year US Treasury Bond: +27%
- L&G Pharma Breakthrough : +21%
3 maanden:
- Lyxor MSCI ACWI Gold [miners]: +25%
- iShares USD Treasury Bond 20+yr : +21%
- Lyxor Core US Treasury 10+Y : +20%
- EUWAX Gold II [spot]: +12%
- UBS ETF (LU) Bloomberg Barclays US 7-10 Year Treasury Bond: +11%
1 maand:
- L&G US Energy Infrastructure MLP: +58%
- Lyxor MSCI ACWI Gold [miners]: +43%
- iShares Oil & Gas Exploration & Production: +34%
- L&G Pharma Breakthrough : +25%
- VanEck Vectors Global Mining: +24%
1 week:
- Invesco Morningstar US Energy Infrastructure MLP: 14%
- iShares EURO STOXX Banks 30-15: +13%
- iShares Oil & Gas Exploration & Production: +12%
- First Trust US Small Cap Core AlphaDEX: +12%
- UBS ETF (IE) Solactive Global Pure Gold Miners: +12%
goede informatie. Dank voor de lijstjes.
Best performende UCITS ETF's van alle asset classes,
gelijksoortige ETF's overgeslagen, unhedged, niet short of leveraged, in euro incl herbelegd dividend. Lengte van beginstreepje geeft visuele indicatie van het percentage.
12 maanden:
_______________________________ Xtrackers Physical Rhodium : +155%
___________________ ComStage NYSE Arca Gold Bugs [miners]: +89%
________ iShares USD Treasury Bond 20+yr: +41%
________ EUWAX Gold II [spot]: +41%
________ SPDR Barclays 10+ Year US Treasury Bond: +40%
6 maanden:
_________ Xtrackers Physical Rhodium: +45%
_______ ComStage NYSE Arca Gold Bugs [miners]: +36%
_____ iShares USD Treasury Bond 20+yr: +25%
_____ VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports: +25%
_____ SPDR Barclays 10+ Year US Treasury Bond: +25%
3 maanden:
_____ ComStage NYSE Arca Gold Bugs [miners]: +26%
____ iShares USD Treasury Bond 20+yr: +19%
____ SPDR Barclays 10+ Year US Treasury Bond: +19%
___ EUWAX Gold II [spot]: +14%
__ UBS ETF Bloomberg Barclays US 7-10yr Treasury Bond: +10%
1 maand:
_________ Invesco Morningstar US Energy Infrastr. MLP: +47%
________ ComStage NYSE Arca Gold Bugs [miners]: +39%
______ WisdomTree Cloud Computing: +29%
_____ HANetf The Medical Cannabis and Wellness: +27%
_____ SPDR S&P US Energy Select Sector: +27%
1 week:
___ Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity: +14%
__ iShares Oil & Gas Exploration & Production: +12%
_ Xtrackers MSCI Indonesia Index Swap: +6%
_ Xtrackers MSCI Mexico Index: +5%
_ Xtrackers MSCI Pakistan IM Index Swap: +6%
(met dank aan bearishbull voor de stimulans :-)
