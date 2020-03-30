Amerikaanse aandelen « Terug naar discussie overzicht



Betreft :Green Thumb Industries $GTII



Cannabis Has Gone From Illegal to Essential, Says U.S. Seller Green Thumb

Published: March 27, 2020 at 8:15 a.m.



The American cannabis seller Green Thumb Industries reported sunny 2019 results on Thursday, as the company and the country hunkered down under a coronavirus cloud. Revenue for the year more than tripled to $216 million. While the impact of Covid-19 on consumer spending remains to be seen, chief executive Ben Kovler gratefully announced that all of Green Thumb’s production facilities and its 41 stores have been declared “essential services” in the states where they operate.