Amerikaanse aandelen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Amerikaanse Cannabis aandelen
Welkom to the new Era !!!
Het is duidelijk dat het tijd is gekeerd en we onze neuzen zuidelijker moeten richten.
Het betere nieuws was er al een tijdje en Covid-19 heeft geen invloed hierop.
Het verschil met 2 jaar terug , toen alles werd opgepompt, is ,dat er nu al cijfers zijn + een exponentiële realistische groeimarkt.
Ik ben druk bezig om mijn teleurstelling in Canada te verwerken (portefeuille gewijs), en om te scholen naar pharma en Hydro, waardoor ik de doorstart een beetje gemist heb.
Mijn geloof in deze producten is echter groot, al van voor ik er in belegde.
Hiermee nieuwe bladzijde te beginnen leek mij een goed idee.
btw : Welke broker geen problemen heeft om OTC Cannabis aandelen te verhandelen?
$TCNNF - $CURLF - $MMEN - $OJS.DU - $6CQ.F
www.marketwatch.com/articles/the-pand...
TORONTO, Mar 30, 2020 (Canada NewsWire via COMTEX) -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve" or the "Company") (CSE: TRUL) (OTC: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, will release its fourth quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, before markets open.
www.marketwatch.com/press-release/tru...
Betreft :Green Thumb Industries $GTII
Cannabis Has Gone From Illegal to Essential, Says U.S. Seller Green Thumb
Published: March 27, 2020 at 8:15 a.m.
The American cannabis seller Green Thumb Industries reported sunny 2019 results on Thursday, as the company and the country hunkered down under a coronavirus cloud. Revenue for the year more than tripled to $216 million. While the impact of Covid-19 on consumer spending remains to be seen, chief executive Ben Kovler gratefully announced that all of Green Thumb’s production facilities and its 41 stores have been declared “essential services” in the states where they operate.
[quote alias=CentProcent id=12292323 date=202004051544]
[/quote
Trulieve Announces Month-Long Live Streams To Find Resources for Florida Residents
Published: April 3, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. ET
www.marketwatch.com/press-release/tru...
apr 9, 2020 Updated apr 10, 2020 | 06:00 PM EDT
realmoney.thestreet.com/investing/sto...
