Inloggen

Login
 
Wachtwoord vergeten?
Home  /  Forum  /  Amerikaanse aandelen  /  Amerikaanse Cannabis aandelen

Amerikaanse aandelen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Amerikaanse Cannabis aandelen

Volgen
 

U volgt dit forumtopic.

Wijzig uw voorkeuren bij uw volginstellingen.

Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
6 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omlaag ↓
CentProcent 30 maart 2020 14:19
0
Lid sinds: 03 jan 2018
Laatste bezoek: 11 apr 2020
Aantal posts:
58
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 4
Gegeven: 0
Welkom to the new Era !!!

Het is duidelijk dat het tijd is gekeerd en we onze neuzen zuidelijker moeten richten.
Het betere nieuws was er al een tijdje en Covid-19 heeft geen invloed hierop.
Het verschil met 2 jaar terug , toen alles werd opgepompt, is ,dat er nu al cijfers zijn + een exponentiële realistische groeimarkt.
Ik ben druk bezig om mijn teleurstelling in Canada te verwerken (portefeuille gewijs), en om te scholen naar pharma en Hydro, waardoor ik de doorstart een beetje gemist heb.

Mijn geloof in deze producten is echter groot, al van voor ik er in belegde.

Hiermee nieuwe bladzijde te beginnen leek mij een goed idee.

btw : Welke broker geen problemen heeft om OTC Cannabis aandelen te verhandelen?
$TCNNF - $CURLF - $MMEN - $OJS.DU - $6CQ.F
CentProcent 5 april 2020 13:46
0
Lid sinds: 03 jan 2018
Laatste bezoek: 11 apr 2020
Aantal posts:
58
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 4
Gegeven: 0
m.lasvegassun.com/news/2020/mar/29/ma...
CentProcent 5 april 2020 15:44
0
Lid sinds: 03 jan 2018
Laatste bezoek: 11 apr 2020
Aantal posts:
58
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 4
Gegeven: 0
www.marketwatch.com/articles/the-pand...



TORONTO, Mar 30, 2020 (Canada NewsWire via COMTEX) -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve" or the "Company") (CSE: TRUL) (OTC: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, will release its fourth quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, before markets open.

www.marketwatch.com/press-release/tru...
CentProcent 5 april 2020 16:10
0
Lid sinds: 03 jan 2018
Laatste bezoek: 11 apr 2020
Aantal posts:
58
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 4
Gegeven: 0

Betreft :Green Thumb Industries $GTII

Cannabis Has Gone From Illegal to Essential, Says U.S. Seller Green Thumb
Published: March 27, 2020 at 8:15 a.m.

The American cannabis seller Green Thumb Industries reported sunny 2019 results on Thursday, as the company and the country hunkered down under a coronavirus cloud. Revenue for the year more than tripled to $216 million. While the impact of Covid-19 on consumer spending remains to be seen, chief executive Ben Kovler gratefully announced that all of Green Thumb’s production facilities and its 41 stores have been declared “essential services” in the states where they operate.
CentProcent 5 april 2020 16:13
0
Lid sinds: 03 jan 2018
Laatste bezoek: 11 apr 2020
Aantal posts:
58
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 4
Gegeven: 0
[quote alias=CentProcent id=12292323 date=202004051544]
www.marketwatch.com/articles/the-pand...


TORONTO, Mar 30, 2020 (Canada NewsWire via COMTEX) -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve" or the "Company") (CSE: TRUL) (OTC: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, will release its fourth quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, before markets open.

www.marketwatch.com/press-release/tru...
[/quote

Trulieve Announces Month-Long Live Streams To Find Resources for Florida Residents
Published: April 3, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. ET

www.marketwatch.com/press-release/tru...
CentProcent 11 april 2020 12:11
0
Lid sinds: 03 jan 2018
Laatste bezoek: 11 apr 2020
Aantal posts:
58
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 4
Gegeven: 0
apr 9, 2020 Updated apr 10, 2020 | 06:00 PM EDT

realmoney.thestreet.com/investing/sto...
6 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Indices

AEX 508,04 +1,46%
EUR/USD 1,0937 +0,09%
Germany30^ 10.684,80 +3,41%
Gold spot 1.687,49 +2,49%
LDN100-24h 5.862,08 0,00%
NY-Nasdaq Composite 8.153,58 +0,77%

Stijgers

JUST E...
+13,70%
UNIBAI...
+9,59%
NSI
+7,52%
ALTICE...
+6,77%
Brunel
+6,77%

Dalers

Accsys
-2,34%
Heijmans
-1,63%
Aperam
-1,58%
AMG
-1,49%
BESI
-1,05%
 

Populair

Trending

Opinie

Actueel

Koersen

Premium

Forum

Secties

Bitcoin

Mijn IEX

Socials

Over IEX

Quotedata: Amsterdam realtime by Euronext, other realtime by Cboe Europe Ltd.   US stocks: by NYSE & Cboe BZX Exchange, 15min delayed
#/^ Index indications calculated real time, zie disclaimer, streaming powered by VWD Group Crypto data by Crypto Compare