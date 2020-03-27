Grondstoffen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

De Grey (ASX:DEG)
-
De Grey (ASX:DEG) is a Western Australia-based mining company engaged in exploration and development activities for gold as well as base metals. The company’s primary focus is the 100% owned Mallina Gold Project “MGP” (formerly referred to as the Pilbara Gold Project) covering an area greater than 1,200 square kilometres and located only 80 kilometres to the south of Port Hedland, within the Pilbara region.
The MGP is an exciting Australian gold growth project, in what is considered an emerging gold province. It currently contains a 1.7Moz Resource, with the next resource upgrade scheduled for the March 2020 quarter. De Grey has stated its objective to build the resource to 3Moz+.
In early 2020, the Company announced an exciting new gold discovery along the Antwerp-Scooby Trend, with exploration currently focused on the Hemi Prospect where drilling has intersected thick and high-grade gold mineralisation.
De Grey is aiming to transition into production as rapidly as possible, with new economic studies underway looking at a mine development feeding a 2Mtpa processing facility.
The De Grey share register includes ASX-listed DGO Gold Limited (~10%) and Northwest Nonferrous Mining Pty Ltd (5.7%). As at the end of February 2020 the Company had a total of 3,838 shareholders, with the Top 20 shareholders representing ~58% and the Top 50 holders ~68% of all shares held.
-
-
Only those that have been living under a rock for the past few months (we understand if it’s to avoid coronavirus) would not know that De Grey Mining is onto something big at its Mallina gold project in the Pilbara.
The first signs of a discovery at the Hemi prospect at Mallina emerged in December last year, but it wasn’t until early February, when thick, high-grade gold intercepts were returned from two zones, now known as Brolga and Aquila, 640m apart, that its potential size truly became apparent.
In early March, after another round of mouthwatering drilling results had dropped (including 93m at 3.3 grams per tonne (g/t) gold from 39m from the Brolga Zone), Argonaut analyst Matthew Keane estimated that the combined Brolga and Aquila zones could already contain 1.7 million ounces of gold at a grade of 2g/t plus.
Giving some sense of how fast the discovery is evolving, Keane upgraded his estimate to 2.8 million ounces in a note to clients yesterday.
Add those 2.8 million ounces to the 1.7 million ounces at 1.8g/t in resources that De Grey has defined in the greater Mallina project area and there is easily the critical mass to support a significant gold operation.
The company has indicated it could be in a position to announce a maiden resource for Hemi within six months and given that the mineralisation remains open in most directions, there is a good chance it will surpass Keane’s latest estimate.
There is also thought to be strong potential for more Hemi-style discoveries in the greater project area.
De Grey recently appointed mining engineer and former LionOre chief operating officer Glenn Jardine as its managing director, starting in early May.
This could be interpreted as gearing up for a rapid move into development, but it is unlikely the company will take any serious steps down that path until it has a better handle on the size of Hemi.
The question that begs to be asked then is will De Grey still be the owner of the project when first gold is poured?
Hemi’s rapid emergence as a shallow, high-grade gold discovery and the probability that Mallina’s global resource will exceed 4 million ounces is sure to have put De Grey on the radar of the big Australian gold miners, not to mention some of the international heavy hitters.
Providing some level of protection against any opportunistic, low-ball takeover offers that might be lobbed, fellow listed explorer DGO Gold (ASX:DGO) holds a significant blocking stake of more than 16 per cent.
-
ik verwacht binnen de paar weken groot nieuws over de nieuwe boorstalen
-
-
-
Sarah Thompson, Anthony Macdonald and Tim Boyd
Apr 23, 2020 – 9.55am
Gold tearaway De Grey Mining has had a sudden change of heart.
Seven days after dismissing our report that it was preparing a $25 million equity raising, De Grey is in front of investors doing just that.
De Grey Mining shares are in a halt as its brokers find buyers for a share issue. Jim Rice
The exploration company's shares went into a trading halt on Thursday morning as its brokers went about finding investors.
It is understood Bell Potter and Argonaut were in the market with a $28 million placement.
The deal would see 100 million new shares issued at 28¢ each. De Grey shares last closed at 32¢.
Funds raised are expected to be put towards De Grey's exploration program – and give incoming managing director Glenn Jardine plenty of resources to grow the kitty.
The company had a $343 million market capitalisation prior to the raising.
-
aan INDIANRIDER/
iK HEB AL EEN AARDIG RITJE GEMAAKT MET DEZE MASTODONT IN WORDING : 6 cent in februari 2020 en nu 44 cent deze morgen : en hoge volumes passeren de revue. Publiek begint de omvang van deze ontdekking te begrijpen.
Degrey mining maakt ook een grote positie uit in Middelkoops CD Commodityfund
Mensen beseffen niet wat een potentieel deze heeft.
Dit zou wel eens de "juwelendoos" van de Pilbara kunnen zijn.
hotcopper.com.au/threads/ann-explorat...
-
degreymining.com.au/de-grey-mining-he...
Degrey kan verschillende Hemi's bezitten. Ze gaan hun domein in gruerekaas veranderen en boren als gek om het potentieel bloot te leggen.
Een volgend goed boorresultaat gaat de prijs serieus verder opdrijven
-
twitter.com/hashtag/powerofdiscoverie...
Zo zie je maar dat Degrey big businness wordt.
-
En voeg daar de galloperende goudprijs bij en je hebt met Degrey een een hele mand appels voor de pensioendorst!
www.kitco.com/news/2020-05-21/-Extrem...
