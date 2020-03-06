Aandeel Eurocastle Investment AEX:ECT, GB00B94QM994

-
Eurocastle ziet nettovermogenswaarde dalen
FONDS KOERS VERSCHIL VERSCHIL % BEURS
Eurocastle Investment Ltd
7,34 0,00 0,00 % Euronext Amsterdam
(ABM FN-Dow Jones) Eurocastle Investment heeft in 2019 de nettovermogenswaarde zien dalen in een jaar dat gekenmerkt werd door enkele ingrijpende transacties.
De aangepaste nettovermogenswaarde bedroeg eind vorig jaar 15,4 miljoen euro, of 8,32 euro per aandeel tegen 8,70 euro per aandeel in 2018. Aangepast voor een aandeleninkoop steeg de nettovermogenswaarde echter met 0,18 euro per aandeel.
De zogeheten genormaliseerde funds from operations (FFO) steeg van 32,0 miljoen euro naar 104,9 miljoen euro.
Eurocastle verkocht in een eerder stadium een deel van zijn belang in doValue aan institutionele investeerders en kocht voor bijna 35 miljoen euro eigen aandelen in.
De koers van het aandeel Eurocastle noteerde vrijdag op een rood Damrak 1,9 procent lager op 7,34 euro.
Accuro verkrijgt stemrecht in Eurocastle Investment
FONDS KOERS VERSCHIL VERSCHIL % BEURS
Eurocastle Investment Ltd
7,32 0,00 0,00 % Euronext Amsterdam
(ABM FN-Dow Jones) Accuro Fund Solutions heeft stemrecht in Eurocastle Investment gemeld. Dit bleek uit een melding in het kader van de Wet op het financieel toezicht, gedateerd op 5 februari 2020.
Accuro meldde een stemrecht van 3,52 procent.
Wet op het financieel toezicht
De melding valt onder de Wet melding zeggenschap, die sinds 1 januari 2007 onder de overkoepelende Wet op het financieel toezicht valt. Volgens deze wet moeten aandeelhouders met een belang groter dan 3 procent elke wijziging in hun belang melden bij het overschrijden van de volgende drempelwaarden: 3, 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 40, 50, 60, 75 en 95 procent. Dit geldt zowel bij het opbouwen als het afbouwen van een belang.
EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED
Eurocastle Releases Third Quarter 2020 Interim Management Statement
Guernsey, 12 November 2020 – Eurocastle Investment Limited (Euronext Amsterdam: ECT) today has released its interim management
statement for the quarter ended 30 September 2020.
Q3 2020 BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS
? Adjusted Net Asset Value (“NAV”)1 of €13.8 million, or €7.46 per share2
, up €0.20 per share vs. €7.26 per share at 30 June 2020
due to:
1. Valuation increases:
o €0.20 per share increase (4%) in the valuation of the remaining three real estate fund investments.
o €0.07 per share increase (12%) in the valuation of the remaining three NPL and other loan interests.
2. Reserve and legacy movements of (€0.07) per share.
Q2 2020 NAV Q3 CASH Movement Q3 FV Movement Q3 2020 NAV
€ million € per share € million € per share € million € per share € million € per share
Real Estate Funds 10.3 5.57 (2.2) (1.19) 0.4 0.20 8.5 4.58
Italian NPLs & Other Loans 1.1 0.60 (0.0) (0.00) 0.1 0.07 1.2 0.67
Net Corporate Cash3 2.0 1.09 2.2 1.19 (0.1) (0.07) 4.1 2.21
Adjusted NAV 13.4 7.26 - - 0.4 0.20 13.8 7.46
CASH & MARKET OUTLOOK
• The Company received €2.2 million from its investments in the quarter, with €1.2 million from Real Estate Fund Investment I
(~82% of its Q2’20 NAV) and €1.0 million from Real Estate Fund Investment II (~24% of its Q2’20 NAV). With the uncertainty
of another COVID related lockdown looming in Italy, the Directors have elected to retain these cash proceeds in the Company until
there is greater certainty around the impact this could have on the Italian residential real estate market.
o The cash received in the quarter, along with the prudent management of cash reserves, leaves the Company well
capitalised to maximize the value of its remaining assets and to weather the uncertainty that COVID-19 has created.
• The Company’s current assets comprise:
o Interests in two real estate redevelopment funds where construction is fully completed. The units are in the process of
being sold, however the sales pace is impacted by the continued uncertainty brought about by the coronavirus outbreak.
Both developments offer luxury residential apartments with high specification furnishings in Rome.
o Interests in a public fund which, following the sale of its remaining real estate assets in 2019, is in the process of being
liquidated with its residual assets predominantly comprising cash.
o Residual minority interests in three predominantly secured NPL & Other Loan pools.
Krijgt 2,2 miljoen euro terug.
(ABM FN-Dow Jones) Eurocastle heeft een financiële meevaller gehad, na een positieve uitspraak in een claim gerelateerd aan onverrekende schulden. Dat maakte het investeringsbedrijf met een notering aan het Damrak vrijdag bekend.
Gezien de onzekerheden rond de claim, nam Eurocastle geen provisie, maar werd er wel rekening gehouden met de nodige kosten.
Dankzij een positieve uitspraak in de claim, ontvangt Eurocastle na verrekening van kosten 2,2 miljoen euro terug. Dit zal een positieve impact op de aangepaste intrinsieke waarde hebben van 2,3 miljoen euro, of 1,22 euro per aandeel.
Het aandeel Eurocastle steeg vrijdagochtend 2,0 procent tot 5,20 euro.
1,22 NAV erbij
The IFRS NAV as at 30 September 2020 is €30.5 million, or €16.46 per share. !!!
okee, dat is incl, waarschijnlijk wel erg conservatief ingeschatte liq kosten
gewone NAV eind Q3 was 7,46, up 20ct in Q3
investor.eurocastleinv.com/static-fil...
vandaag bericht: conservatief op 0 gewaardeerd dingetje keert toch 1,22 uit, cash dit jaar nog: dus NAV naar 8,68
investor.eurocastleinv.com/static-fil...
Eurocastle Announces Positive Resolution on Legacy Debt Claim Guernsey, 11 December 2020 - Eurocastle Investment Limited (the “Company” or “Eurocastle”) is pleased to announce the positive resolution of a claim relating to its legacy debt business. Given the uncertainty ascribed to the outcome of the claim, the Company did not attribute any value in its accounts other than reserving for its share of the associated costs. The Company estimates that its share of the agreed settlement after expenses is approximately €2.2 million which is expected to be received prior to 31 December 2020. Taking into account costs previously reserved for, the estimated net positive impact to Eurocastle’s Adjusted Net Asset Value is €2.3 million, or €1.22 per share.
sowieso zijn ze kennelijk best wel erg conservatief: de IFRS NAV is ruim 16euro!!!
In light of the Realisation Plan announced on 18 November 2019, the Adjusted NAV reflects additional reserves for future costs and potential liabilities, which have not been accounted for under the IFRS NAV. The IFRS NAV as at 30 September 2020 is €30.5 million, or €16.46 per share.
die 2% naar 5,20, toen was men nog iet wakker hier, inmiddels 5,74 bieden, nog maar 64ct hoger dan gister, net de helft van de 1,22 extraatje, dus de discount is eigenlijk opgelopen, terwijl die 1,22 als cash binnenkomt en wellicht ook wordt uitgekeerd.
Plus een teken te meer (denk ook aan de IFRS NAV van ruim 16, nu ruim 17?) dat ze (erg) conservatief zijn met de waarderingen
-
shaai schreef op 11 december 2020 11:54:
die 2% naar 5,20, toen was men nog iet wakker hier, inmiddels 5,74 bieden, nog maar 64ct hoger dan gister, net de helft van de 1,22 extraatje, dus de discount is eigenlijk opgelopen, terwijl die 1,22 als cash binnenkomt en wellicht ook wordt uitgekeerd.
Plus een teken te meer (denk ook aan de IFRS NAV van ruim 16, nu ruim 17?) dat ze (erg) conservatief zijn met de waarderingen
Klopt !!
Net corporate cash was al 2,21 aan NAV p share (in Q3 ruim 1eur gestegen), en daar komt nu 1,22 cash bij,
dus sowieso 3,43 aan cash
de 0,67 NPL is predominantly secured,
maar de resterende 4,58 NAV
zit in twee residential fondsen, maar laatstelijk ook
"Interests in a public fund which, following the sale of its remaining real estate assets in 2019, is in the process of being liquidated with its residual assets predominantly comprising cash."
Dus ook nog grotendeels cash. Ik weet dus niet hoe die verdeling is, iemand? Maar als dat gelijk zou zijn verdeeld over die 3 fondsen, dan zou er dus 5eur cash in Eurocastle kunnen zitten,
plus ook nog eens ruim 16mln (ruim 120/125% bovenop de NAV) aanwezig als reservering voor toekomstige kosten.
-
aha, ik geloof dat ik het heb: in dat public fund voor ruim 0,14 aan NAV
in Eurocastle zit imo 3,57 aan net cash
0,67 aan secured NPLs en loans
en 4,44 in twee residential fondsen met luxe appartementen in Rome
met een koers van 5,70, zou je (indien de cash allemaal snel wordt uitgekeerd)
ca EUR 2,13 betalen voor ruim 5eur (4,44 + 0,67) aan NAV, PLUS wat er overblijft aan de 9eur NAV (16,46-7,46) aan gereserveerde liq etc kosten, waarvan ik nu uitga dat dat conservatief is gereserveerd.
-
Bij de uitdeling van cash en aandelen DoValue aan aandeelhouders Euronext circa een jaar geleden is gemeld dat de 25% winstdeling (boven een jaarlijkse 8% hurdle) als voorziening is genomen op basis van een NAV van 8,43 euro. Komt de uiteindelijke NAV hoger te liggen dan moeten we als aandeelhouders weer winstdeling inleveren.
Wat er verder allemaal in de voorzieningen zit behalve liquidatiekosten is niet duidelijk.
De 2.21 euro cash vonden ze per 30/6 en per 30/9 prudent vanwege de invloed van corona op vastgoedwaarderingen. Maar er zit alleen een beetje krediet in een van de drie appartementenvehicles. Wellicht nu al niet meer als de appartementenverkopen een beetje willen opschieten. Ik heb IR gevraagd naar de ratio van die opmerking maar kreeg geen antwoord.
Het public fund heet UniCredito Immobiliare Uno en bezit alleen nog maar cash. Liquidatie is bezig en ze betalen de slotuitkering in maart, Eurocastle ontvangt circa een ton minder ( 5 cent per aandeel ECT) dan was opgenomen in de NAV van 30/9.
