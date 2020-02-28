Inloggen

Login
 
Wachtwoord vergeten?
Home  /  Forum  /  Koffiekamer  /  2020 : TOTAL ECONOMIC COLLAPSE / GLOBAL RESET

Koffiekamer « Terug naar discussie overzicht

2020 : TOTAL ECONOMIC COLLAPSE / GLOBAL RESET

Volgen
 

U volgt dit forumtopic.

Wijzig uw voorkeuren bij uw volginstellingen.

Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
4 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omlaag ↓
Kaiser 28 februari 2020 14:10
0
Lid sinds: 20 jan 2009
Laatste bezoek: 29 feb 2020
Aantal posts:
22.500
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2918
Gegeven: 3791
Israeli Economist who Predicted 2015 Market Crash: Now Warns of Worldwide Economic Collapse this Summer www.breakingisraelnews.com/145824/isr...

Donald Trump Tells Americans to Prepare for "Financial Ruins" www.newsmax.com/finance/outbrain/trum...

Peter Schiff Warns of an Epic Stock Market Crash and Economic Collapse ... youtu.be/ixk5eiauILo

Warren Buffet's Thoughts On A 2020 Stock Market Crash youtu.be/SCU23CC2tgM



Kaiser 28 februari 2020 16:09
0
Lid sinds: 20 jan 2009
Laatste bezoek: 29 feb 2020
Aantal posts:
22.500
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2918
Gegeven: 3791
Coronavirus 'damaging' world economy as outbreak nears 60 countries fxn.ws/2T4X8on

Blitz-Crash: Dieser Absturz ist schlimmer als der Schwarze Montag von 1987 welt.de/finanzen/geldanlage/article20...

Dow plunges another 700 points as markets sound recession alarm bells mol.im/a/8056529


JZ 28 februari 2020 18:00
0
Lid sinds: 18 jul 2012
Laatste bezoek: 29 feb 2020
Aantal posts:
1.505
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 253
Gegeven: 152
quote:

Kaiser schreef op 28 februari 2020 14:10:


Israeli Economist who Predicted 2015 Market Crash: Now Warns of Worldwide Economic Collapse this Summer www.breakingisraelnews.com/145824/isr...

Donald Trump Tells Americans to Prepare for "Financial Ruins" www.newsmax.com/finance/outbrain/trum...

Peter Schiff Warns of an Epic Stock Market Crash and Economic Collapse ... youtu.be/ixk5eiauILo






Gaat men gelijk krijgen, dan wellicht Ingo Piepers ook. ;-)
Kaiser 29 februari 2020 18:36
0
Lid sinds: 20 jan 2009
Laatste bezoek: 29 feb 2020
Aantal posts:
22.500
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2918
Gegeven: 3791
The coronavirus outbreak’s impact on the world economy grew more alarming on Saturday, even after President Donald Trump denounced criticism of his response to the threat as a “hoax” cooked up by his political enemies. www.pbs.org/newshour/economy/virus-ef...
4 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Indices

AEX 539,38 -3,68%
EUR/USD 1,1027 +0,22%
Germany30^ 11.863,80 -4,07%
Gold spot 1.586,01 0,00%
LDN100-24h 6.737,28 0,00%
NY-Nasdaq Composite 8.567,37 +0,01%
US30# 25.697,37 +1,28%

Stijgers

Flow T...
+2,26%
AMG
+0,96%
Basic-Fit
-0,16%
Volker...
-0,23%
Van La...
-0,43%

Dalers

ICT Group
-14,18%
VIVORY...
-8,38%
WDP
-7,32%
ALTICE...
-7,04%
Fugro
-6,60%

Nieuws Forum Meer»

(89)

Branco P op 29 feb 2020 18:39
(2)

FlashHenk op 29 feb 2020 15:18
(28)

Kaviaar op 29 feb 2020 15:04
(81)

pietje-2005 op 29 feb 2020 14:20
(10)

B...K op 29 feb 2020 10:32

Column Forum Meer»

(11)

Snugger op 29 feb 2020 18:40
(525)

easy56 op 29 feb 2020 18:30
(28)

Theo32 op 29 feb 2020 18:20
(35)

Superteam op 29 feb 2020 17:31
(19)

Wittman op 29 feb 2020 16:13
 

Populair

Trending

Bitcoin

Opinie

Actueel

Koersen

Premium

Forum

Secties

Mijn IEX

Over IEX