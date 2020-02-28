2020 : TOTAL ECONOMIC COLLAPSE / GLOBAL RESET
Israeli Economist who Predicted 2015 Market Crash: Now Warns of Worldwide Economic Collapse this Summer www.breakingisraelnews.com/145824/isr...
Donald Trump Tells Americans to Prepare for "Financial Ruins" www.newsmax.com/finance/outbrain/trum...
Peter Schiff Warns of an Epic Stock Market Crash and Economic Collapse ... youtu.be/ixk5eiauILo
Warren Buffet's Thoughts On A 2020 Stock Market Crash youtu.be/SCU23CC2tgM
Coronavirus 'damaging' world economy as outbreak nears 60 countries fxn.ws/2T4X8on
Blitz-Crash: Dieser Absturz ist schlimmer als der Schwarze Montag von 1987 welt.de/finanzen/geldanlage/article20...
Dow plunges another 700 points as markets sound recession alarm bells mol.im/a/8056529
Kaiser schreef op 28 februari 2020 14:10:
Gaat men gelijk krijgen, dan wellicht Ingo Piepers ook. ;-)
The coronavirus outbreak’s impact on the world economy grew more alarming on Saturday, even after President Donald Trump denounced criticism of his response to the threat as a “hoax” cooked up by his political enemies. www.pbs.org/newshour/economy/virus-ef...
