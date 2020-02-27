Amerikaanse aandelen« Terug naar discussie overzicht

Inloggen

Square Inc.

Amerikaanse aandelen

Square Inc.

4 Posts
| Omlaag ↓
  1. één en ander 27 februari 2020 17:15
    When Square Inc. (NYSE: SQ) released fourth-quarter financial results after markets closed Wednesday, the mobile payment company said that it had $0.23 in earnings per share (EPS) and $1.31 billion in revenue. The consensus estimates had called $0.21 in EPS and $1.186 billion in revenue, and the same period of last year reportedly had EPS of $0.14 on $933 million in revenue.
    During the most recent quarter, gross payment volume (GPV) increased 25% year over year to $28.6 billion. The GPV from larger sellers grew 33% year over year and accounted for 55% of total GPV, up from 51% in the fourth quarter of 2018.
    Transaction-based revenue was $832 million, up 25% year over year, and transaction-based profit was $313 million, up 27%.


    Ongeveer plus 10% vandaag.
    Toch een beetje goed nieuws op deze bloedrode dag ;-)
  3. BeerBen 15 januari 2021 11:48
    quote:

    één en ander schreef op 28 februari 2020 16:38:


    Momenteel weer in de plus op deze bloedrode dag.


    Hi "een en ander", ik zie nu pas dat er een draadje is voor dit aandeel. Hoop dat je dit (en anderen) nog leest. Er is een hoop gebeurd sinds jouw laatste post. Ik ben circa 2 maanden geleden ingestapt.

    Nou, ik zie wel of er iemand leest. Zou het leuk als er leven in dit draadje komt!
4 Posts
|Omhoog ↑

