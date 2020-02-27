Amerikaanse aandelen« Terug naar discussie overzicht

When Square Inc. (NYSE: SQ) released fourth-quarter financial results after markets closed Wednesday, the mobile payment company said that it had $0.23 in earnings per share (EPS) and $1.31 billion in revenue. The consensus estimates had called $0.21 in EPS and $1.186 billion in revenue, and the same period of last year reportedly had EPS of $0.14 on $933 million in revenue.

During the most recent quarter, gross payment volume (GPV) increased 25% year over year to $28.6 billion. The GPV from larger sellers grew 33% year over year and accounted for 55% of total GPV, up from 51% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Transaction-based revenue was $832 million, up 25% year over year, and transaction-based profit was $313 million, up 27%.





Ongeveer plus 10% vandaag.

Toch een beetje goed nieuws op deze bloedrode dag ;-)