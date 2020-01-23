Genfit 2020
JPM20: After a year of NASH collapses, all eyes on two biotechs
SAN FRANCISCO – It’s not quite Dewey defeats Truman, but Goldman Sachs calling 2019 “The Year of NASH” may well go down in the annals of worst biotech predictions.
Goldman Sachs slapped the label on weeks before 2019’s JP Morgan conference, projecting that long-discussed treatments for the obesity-driven condition suspected to lurk in millions of Americans would begin to bear fruit and investors would move accordingly. That did not quite happen.
Pascal Prigent
“If you look at 2019, it was just a string of disappointing news,” Pascal Prigent, CEO of NASH-focused biotech Genfit, told Endpoints News in an interview.
The Year of NASH, or nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, became a year of NASH failures. Gilead failed two large Phase III trials. CymaBay went from a $1 billion company to a $100 million company after they found their drug appeared to be making patients worse. Cirius withdrew an $86 million IPO bid after a disastrous readout. Industry-wide, there were few acquisitions in a market often projected to be worth $35 billion.
Gilead, after dominating the NASH discussion at the 2019 JPM, gave one quick mention to the program in their 2020 presentation before pivoting to other drugs.
“As promising as some of the mechanisms looked in earlier stages, when push comes to shove in large study settings, they just haven’t proven out,” Mark Pruzanski, CEO of the NASH-focused biotech Intercept, told Endpoints in an interview.
As biotech turns from 2019, the failures have refocused eyes away from Gilead and back toward two startups, both facing key events in the coming months: Intercept, which first alerted investors to NASH at JPM 2014, and the France-based Genfit.
“It’s very, very busy, there’s a lot of different programs,” Prigent said. “But when you look at the products that will be on the market in a year-and-a-half, two years, it’s only ourselves and Intercept.”
Two biotechs standing
Intercept emerged early on as the lone winner from the Year of NASH.
In February, they announced the first positive results from a Phase III NASH trial, showing their drug, obeticholic acid, could reduce liver scarring. The news was fitting; many investors were first clued in on NASH when the biotech announced a positive Phase II results six years ago, sending their stock up over 500%.
Intercept hit on only one of two primary endpoints but it was enough to file for the first FDA-approved NASH drug. The advisory committee hearing will be in April and those who still believe in a NASH market – and that’s many – will be watching closely for how the FDA handles endpoints and diagnosis for a disease that is still less-than-perfectly understood.
Rohan Palekar
“This is the first time,” Rohan Palekar, CEO of the NASH biotech 89bio, told Endpoints in an interview. “For the NASH field that’s really important.”
There will also be questions for the first commercial launch: Doctors and analysts have raised concerns that payers will treat NASH drugs like they did the cholesterol-regulating PCSK9 inhibitors and refuse to pay. They could require that patients undergo a biopsy — the standard for an FDA trial — to pay for the drug, a painful and risky procedure that would limit the number of patients who get treatment.
But whether approved or rejected, Intercept’s drug won’t come close to treating the millions of potential patients that have attracted such buzz to the field. Their trial in advanced patients showed the drug improved fibrosis but not the fatty buildup itself. There’s debate in the field about which is more important and the FDA accepts both, but the results mean the drug will first be targeted toward around 500,000 people.
“We’re very much looking at it as a specialty market,” Pruzanski said.
Those looking for the next shot at a huge NASH drug will have to wait for Genfit; they won’t wait long. The French biotech is set to release Phase III results this quarter. They’re looking to resolve NASH and have a much broader patient population: 6-7 million Americans, Prigent estimated.
Analysts are mixed on their view of the trial. In a December note, SVB Leerink’s Pasha Sarraf projected the trial to succeed, but called it “the most significant and volatile upcoming catalyst” they cover.
“The risk/reward is not for the faint of heart,” Sarraf wrote.
Waves, combination and the rest
Palekar, the 89bio CEO, said he’ll be watching the Genfit trial to see if it verifies the PPAR receptor approach. The metabolism-regulating proteins have captured much of the early work in the field but also led to the safety concerns in the CymaBay trial. (Genfit uses a different and less potent approach to PPAR).
Palekar is also watching for an ongoing Bristol-Myers Squibb Phase II and other trials that target FGF21, the protein 89bio works on. Allergan has a Phase III in the works due out at year’s end, and Intercept has a Phase III underway for patients with compensated cirrhosis, a larger patient population. The Ionis program has a Phase II readout on their Pfizer-partnered compound coming this year, along with a Phase I readout on the AstraZeneca-partnered one.
Ultimately, most in the field expect the drugs to one day be used in combination, with new drugs complementing each other.
“We don’t necessarily see our two products as competitors,” Prigent said of Genfit and Intercept.
At last year’s JP Morgan, when Gilead’s NASH program still held promise, the company’s R&D chief John McHutchison told investors there would be “waves of approvals,” first potent drugs for sicker patients and then safer ones for healthier patients yet to show significant symptoms.
Pruzanski thinks those approvals will still come. It just might need a few more years of NASH.
“This is clearly going to take a lot longer than we originally thought,” Pruzanski said.
