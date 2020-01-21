Onxeo SA « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Onxeo 2020
Belangrijk jaar voor Onxeo met klinische data van DRIIV-1b (AsiDNA™ 600 mg + carboplatin + paclitaxel) in kleine kanker patiëntenpopulatie,
en ook voorlopige data voor einde van het jaar van fase 2 studie AsiDNA™ + niraparib (PARPi).
20-1-2020 shareholder letter
It is with great pleasure that I am addressing you at the beginning of this
year, after an eventful year in 2019, which Onxeo will be able to build on in 2020 to develop its key assets, notably AsiDNA™,our first tumor DNA repair inhibitor candidate at clinical stage.
What can we learn from 2019?
...and what can we expect from 2020?
First of all, 2019 was the year of the results of the first
administration in man of AsiDNA™ by IV route. The DRIIV clinical
study demonstrated the very good safety profile of AsiDNA™ and
genuinely proved the mechanism of its clinical action, with the
robust activation of biomarkers in tumor cells. 2019 will thus
remain the year that proved that AsiDNA™ is active and very well
tolerated when administered intravenously in humans.
Because of its mechanism of action, AsiDNA™ is an anti-cancer
agent that is particularly well suited for use in combination with
other agents that “break” tumor DNA. We, therefore, chose as
priority development the combination of AsiDNA™ first with
chemotherapy agents, and soon with a PARP inhibitor (PARPi) (=REVOCAN).
DRIIV-1b was thus initiated as soon as 2019 as the first combination
study of AsiDNA™ in patients eligible carboplatin and then
carboplatin + paclitaxel (DRIIV-1b) for advanced multi-treated cancers. First
results are already available: a good safety profile confirmed, two of
the three patients in the first group included had their disease
"controlled", and tumor progression was stopped for a period longer
than that of previous treatments. The study continues with
additional results expected from the 1st quarter of 2020.
At the same time, the preparation of REVOCAN has mobilized the
R&D teams. Our objective: to demonstrate AsiDNA™'s ability to
overcome the acquired resistance of tumors to niraparib
(Tesaro/GSK PARPi). This study is particularly important because
acquired resistance to PARPi and more generally to targeted
therapies, enables the tumor to resume its progression despite
treatment, after a few weeks or months, which constitutes a real
hurdle today for the efficacy of these agents. Demonstrating the
capability of AsiDNA™ to counteract the resistance to PARPi would position our product as a leading treatment to avoid or delay this
type of resistance.
On the basis of preclinical data constantly showing such an effect
of AsiDNA™ in association with PARPi or other types of targeted
therapies, we are ready to start REVOCAN as early as early 2020, in
collaboration with a network of leading academic centers.
Preliminary results are expected before year end.
Finally, 2019 will also be remembered as the year of birth of
OX401, sourced from our platON™ platform which is dedicated to
designing agents that all share the same decoy agonist mechanism
as AsiDNA™. OX401 is a next generation PARP inhibitor, which both
inhibits PARP without inducing resistance and activates the STING
immune pathway. This approach is the focus of a great deal of
research, as it appears promising in terms of efficacy but poses real
problems in terms of tolerance. From the same family as AsiDNA™,
which has a good tolerance profile, OX401 could become a very
promising candidate when the preclinical proof of concept is
confirmed in 2020. Onxeo is thus positioned in two high-potential
areas, the DNA damage response and immuno-oncology.
Of course, these are only the key developments that are listed
here... the tip of the iceberg. Rest assured that all teams have been
and remain mobilized in 2020, in order to implement, despite a
sometimes difficult environment, the elements of success that
should enable us to confirm the value of our assets and the
Company more broadly.
On behalf of all the Onxeo teams, I thank you for your support and
interest in our company, our products and our work. We look
forward to keeping you informed as we move forward.
With kind regards,
Judith Greciet (CEO Onxeo)
www.onxeo.com/wp-content/uploads/2020...
2020
1) First efficacy signals expected from Q1 2020 (AsiDNA > DRIIV-1b)
2) Inclusion of the first patients in H1 2020, first results end 2020 (AsiDNA + niraparib > REVOCAN)
3) Preclinical proof of concept in 2020 (OX401, a next-generation PARPi
with double action)
Marktwaarde van kleine €40 miljoen, weinig liquide middelen (+/-€5 miljoen) maar wel een platON™ platform wat begint te leveren, middels AsiDNA en OX401. Eigen combi-studies in toekomst kan een gouden greep blijken, afhankelijk hoe goed deze 2 therapieën werken.
Onxeo to Present Next-Generation PARP inhibitor, OX401, at PARP & DDR Inhibitors Summit 2020
The press release in PDF
Paris (France), January 28, 2020 – 5:45 pm CET – Onxeo S.A. (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO), (“Onxeo” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative drugs targeting tumor DNA Damage Response (DDR), in particular against rare or resistant cancers, today announces that the Company’s Chief Scientific Officer, Françoise Bono, will present OX401, a next-generation PARP inhibitor (PARPi) of the Company, during an oral presentation at the PARP & DDR Inhibitors Summit 2020 held in Boston, MA on January 29-30, 2020.
“OX401 benefits from our accumulated insight into the unique decoy agonist mechanism already present in our clinical-stage DDR inhibitor AsiDNA™ and we are excited to present this very innovative PARP inhibitor to the world’s most recognized stakeholders in DNA Damage Response,” said Françoise Bono, Chief Scientific Officer of Onxeo. “We are in the process of building a strong preclinical data set for OX401, which was optimized to be potent on both PARP inhibition and STING response and to bypass resistance as well as homologous recombination deficiency requirements, two of the major hurdles faced by PARP inhibitors today.”
OX401 is the second candidate sourced from Onxeo's proprietary platform of decoy agonists, platON™. This new compound was optimized to maintain this unique mechanism of action, while targeting other DNA-binding proteins and other mechanisms involved in tumor growth, such as the immune response. Its properties position OX401 at the crossroads of two of the most active areas in oncology, DNA Damage Response and immunotherapy.
Session: Innovative Approaches to Targeting the DDR
Date: Thursday, January 30, 2019 - 2:30 pm EST
Location: Revere Hotel Boston Common, Boston, MA - USA
Oral presentation: Introducing OX401, a Next Generation PARP Inhibitor Able to Exploit Metabolic Vulnerabilities of Cancer Cells and Inducing a Potent STING Response
Introducing a ‘first-in-class’ Decoy Agonist candidate which sequesters and hyperactivates PARP Displaying selective activity in tumor cells versus healthy cells, regardless of HR status as OX401 does not induce DNA breaks or acquired resistance Exploiting a potentially synthetic lethal pathway in tumors with metabolic vulnerabilities by hyper-activating PARP and inducing NAD+ overconsumption Eliciting a potent STING response by inducing micronuclei induction
Onxeo Enters Clinical Research Agreement with
Gustave Roussy to Conduct Clinical Trial of AsiDNA™
for Treatment of Relapsed Ovarian Cancer
The REVOCAN phase 1b/2 study, sponsored by Gustave Roussy, will evaluate
the effect of AsiDNA™ on the acquired resistance to PARP inhibitor niraparib
in 2nd line maintenance treatment of relapsed ovarian cancer
Paris (France), January 29, 2020 – 07:00 pm CET – Onxeo S.A. (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen:
ONXEO), (“Onxeo” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the
development of innovative drugstargeting tumor DNA Damage Response (DDR), in particular against rare
or resistant cancers, today announces that the Company has entered into a Clinical Research Agreement
with Gustave Roussy (“Gustave Roussy”), the leading European cancer center, to conduct the REVOCAN1
phase 1b/2 study designed to evaluate the effect of AsiDNA™, Onxeo’s first-in-class DDR inhibitor, on
the acquired resistance to PARP inhibitor (PARPi) niraparib in its approved indication for 2
nd line
maintenance treatment of relapsed ovarian cancer.
“This is a major clinical milestone for Onxeo as we embark in this key study aiming to demonstrate that
the addition of AsiDNA™ abrogates the tumor resistance to PARP inhibitors, which would in turn improve
patients’ progression-free survival,” said Olivier de Beaumont, Chief Medical Officer of Onxeo. “We are
excited and honored to be collaborating with Gustave Roussy, one of the world’s leading academic
institutions, in a study that would open the way to AsiDNA™ becoming a must-have treatment to prevent
or abrogate resistance to targeted therapies in cancer treatment.”
"Gustave Roussy and Onxeo will conduct an original proof-of-concept study of the reversion of the
mechanism of resistance to a major therapeutic class. If positive, this first study, labeled by the GINECO2
group, may pave the way for further combination studies with this therapeutic class, in ovarian cancer
but also in other pathologies, and offer patients who benefit from these treatments an additional
opportunity to control their disease," said Patricia Pautier, MD, oncologist, head of the Gynecological
Cancers Committee at Gustave Roussy and principal investigator of the study.
While niraparib significantly delayed cancer progression in both patients with and without a
BRCA mutation3
, treatment efficacy diminishes overtime as tumors establish new repair pathways and
resist to treatment. In preclinical studies, AsiDNA™ has consistently demonstrated its capacity to prevent
or abrogate the acquired resistance of the tumors to PARP inhibitors, regardless of tumor mutations.
Gustave Roussy and Onxeo have collaborated on REVOCAN multi-center trial design that Gustave Roussy
willsubmit, as study sponsor, to the French health authority (ANSM) and Ethics Committee in the coming
weeks, with the aim to start enrolling patientsin the first semester of 2020 and obtain preliminary results
before year-end.
Kunnen we weer langzaam richting de Euro? Bovenstaand nieuws lijkt me toch heel mooi.
inmiddels 8% in de plus met 2 x het gemiddeld dagvolume binnen een half uur.
Helaas weer terug bij af.
