Onxeo SA « Terug naar discussie overzicht

2020

Belangrijk jaar voor Onxeo met klinische data van DRIIV-1b (AsiDNA™ 600 mg + carboplatin + paclitaxel) in kleine kanker patiëntenpopulatie,en ook voorlopige data voor einde van het jaar van fase 2 studie AsiDNA™ + niraparib (PARPi).It is with great pleasure that I am addressing you at the beginning of thisyear, after an eventful year in 2019, which Onxeo will be able to build on in 2020 to develop its key assets, notably AsiDNA™,our first tumor DNA repair inhibitor candidate at clinical stage.What can we learn from 2019?...and what can we expect from 2020?First of all, 2019 was the year of the results of the firstadministration in man of AsiDNA™ by IV route. The DRIIV clinicalstudy demonstrated the very good safety profile of AsiDNA™ andgenuinely proved the mechanism of its clinical action, with therobust activation of biomarkers in tumor cells. 2019 will thusremain the year that proved that AsiDNA™ is active and very welltolerated when administered intravenously in humans.Because of its mechanism of action, AsiDNA™ is an anti-canceragent that is particularly well suited for use in combination withother agents that “break” tumor DNA.Firstresults are already available: a good safety profile confirmed, two ofthe three patients in the first group included had their disease"controlled", and tumor progression was stopped for a period longerthan that of previous treatments.At the same time, the preparation of REVOCAN has mobilized theR&D teams. Our objective: to demonstrate AsiDNA™'s ability toovercome the acquired resistance of tumors to niraparib(Tesaro/GSK PARPi). This study is particularly important becauseacquired resistance to PARPi and more generally to targetedtherapies, enables the tumor to resume its progression despitetreatment, after a few weeks or months, which constitutes a realhurdle today for the efficacy of these agents.Finally, 2019 will also be remembered as the year of birth ofOX401, sourced from our platON™ platform which is dedicated todesigning agents that all share the same decoy agonist mechanismas AsiDNA™. OX401 is a next generation PARP inhibitor, which bothinhibits PARP without inducing resistance and activates the STINGimmune pathway. This approach is the focus of a great deal ofresearch, as it appears promising in terms of efficacy but poses realproblems in terms of tolerance. FOf course, these are only the key developments that are listedhere... the tip of the iceberg. Rest assured that all teams have beenand remain mobilized in 2020, in order to implement, despite asometimes difficult environment, the elements of success thatshould enable us to confirm the value of our assets and theCompany more broadly.On behalf of all the Onxeo teams, I thank you for your support andinterest in our company, our products and our work. We lookforward to keeping you informed as we move forward.With kind regards,Judith Greciet (CEO Onxeo)1) First efficacy signals expected from Q1 2020 (> DRIIV-1b)2) Inclusion of the first patients in H1 2020, first results end 2020 (+ niraparib > REVOCAN)3) Preclinical proof of concept in 2020 (, a next-generation PARPiwith double action)Marktwaarde van kleine €40 miljoen, weinig liquide middelen (+/-€5 miljoen) maar wel een platON™ platform wat begint te leveren, middels AsiDNA en OX401. Eigen combi-studies in toekomst kan een gouden greep blijken, afhankelijk hoe goed deze 2 therapieën werken.