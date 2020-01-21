Onxeo SA « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Onxeo to Present Next-Generation PARP inhibitor, OX401, at PARP & DDR Inhibitors Summit 2020





Paris (France), January 28, 2020 – 5:45 pm CET – Onxeo S.A. (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO), (“Onxeo” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative drugs targeting tumor DNA Damage Response (DDR), in particular against rare or resistant cancers, today announces that the Company’s Chief Scientific Officer, Françoise Bono, will present OX401, a next-generation PARP inhibitor (PARPi) of the Company, during an oral presentation at the PARP & DDR Inhibitors Summit 2020 held in Boston, MA on January 29-30, 2020.



“OX401 benefits from our accumulated insight into the unique decoy agonist mechanism already present in our clinical-stage DDR inhibitor AsiDNA™ and we are excited to present this very innovative PARP inhibitor to the world’s most recognized stakeholders in DNA Damage Response,” said Françoise Bono, Chief Scientific Officer of Onxeo. “We are in the process of building a strong preclinical data set for OX401, which was optimized to be potent on both PARP inhibition and STING response and to bypass resistance as well as homologous recombination deficiency requirements, two of the major hurdles faced by PARP inhibitors today.”



OX401 is the second candidate sourced from Onxeo's proprietary platform of decoy agonists, platON™. This new compound was optimized to maintain this unique mechanism of action, while targeting other DNA-binding proteins and other mechanisms involved in tumor growth, such as the immune response. Its properties position OX401 at the crossroads of two of the most active areas in oncology, DNA Damage Response and immunotherapy.



Session: Innovative Approaches to Targeting the DDR



Date: Thursday, January 30, 2019 - 2:30 pm EST

Location: Revere Hotel Boston Common, Boston, MA - USA



Oral presentation: Introducing OX401, a Next Generation PARP Inhibitor Able to Exploit Metabolic Vulnerabilities of Cancer Cells and Inducing a Potent STING Response



Introducing a ‘first-in-class’ Decoy Agonist candidate which sequesters and hyperactivates PARP Displaying selective activity in tumor cells versus healthy cells, regardless of HR status as OX401 does not induce DNA breaks or acquired resistance Exploiting a potentially synthetic lethal pathway in tumors with metabolic vulnerabilities by hyper-activating PARP and inducing NAD+ overconsumption Eliciting a potent STING response by inducing micronuclei induction