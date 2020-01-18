Franse aandelen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Lysogene
Volgen
Is voor mij een nieuw aandeel, dus ik hoop met dit draadje dat er berichten komen van beleggers die al meer weten van dit aandeel.
Zelf had ik al het één en ander gevonden (en onder gensight draad gezet), maar ik moet eerlijk toegeven dat het een gokje was toen ik rond 2 euro wat aangekocht had.
Gisteren ging het richting de 3 euro. Volgende week maar eens kijken wat de koers gaat doen. In ieder geval blijf ik de aandelen die ik nu heb vasthouden en misschien nog wat bijkopen.
Op de site van Lysogene staat het volgende: www.lysogene.com/about/expertise/
EXPERTISE
Lysogene continues to make extraordinary progress and has nurtured meaningful relationships with key stakeholders worldwide. Its unparalleled expertise covers the cutting edge and relevant areas of gene therapy and orphan drug development:
Basic research: We have a thorough understanding of viral gene transfer and the design of therapeutic vectors suitable for clinical development.
Pre-clinical development: Lysogene has the specific know-how and expertise required for gene therapy, pre-clinical efficacy, toxicology and bio-distribution studies in small and large animal models. We collaborate with distinguished academic groups dedicated to this field of development.
Clinical development: Lysogene is developing models and standards to find innovative solutions in setting up gene therapy trials for rare pediatric diseases. For example we are developing a model to fully appreciate parent reported outcomes in neurodegenerative diseases. Lysogene has a close working relationship with key opinion leaders, centers of expertise and research consortia in recruiting and managing sites for trials and for understanding the disease-specific patient treatment pathways and current standards of care. Lysogene engages with patient organizations and advocacy groups for its clinical development strategy.
Specialist regulatory affairs expertise: Pediatric rare disease gene therapy presents specific challenges from a regulatory perspective. Lysogene has achieved orphan drug designations in Europe and the US. We have set up the first pediatric intracerebral gene therapy trial in Europe. We believe in the value of early discussions with the regulatory authorities in preparing our pre-clinical and clinical trials with the overall aim of achieving marketing authorization.
Health technology assessment: Gene therapy presents specific challenges in the health technology field. Lysogene was selected for an EUnetHTA JA2 to ensure an efficient timely access to its lead gene therapy product for MPS IIIA.
------------------
Groet, poil
Hier volgen de berichten die ik al op de gensight draad had gezet:
Ik kwam dit aandeel per toeval tegen via het forum gensight op boursorama.
Ging toen al omhoog en ging voorbij de 2 euro.
Afgelopen dagen wat ingelezen. Nog maar een paar jaar op de beurs. Alleen maar gezakt.
Inmiddels grote Amerikaanse partner (dus voldoende kas) investorrelations.sarepta.com/news-re...
Sarepta hield deze week een presentatie op de 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.
Voor de rest de site van Lysogene doornemen.
---------------------
Advies 7-11-2019
Bryan, Garnier & Co is net begonnen met het monitoren van de Lysogene waarde met een reële waarde van 11 euro en een aankoopaanbeveling. Het bedrijf waardeerde het biotechnologiebedrijf door de waardering toe te voegen van de twee projecten LYS-SAF302 (ziekte van Sanfilippo) en LYS-GM101 (gangliosidosis tot GM1) verkregen door DCF.
Voor LYS-SAF302, Bryan, verkrijgt Garnier een waardering van 5,6 euro per effect (door een PoS van 30% toe te passen). De gevonden waardering is 2,7 euro per aandeel voor LYS-GM101 met een PoS van 15%. Hieraan wordt de potentiële waarde van de 'voucher' verbonden aan LYS-SAF302 toegevoegd voor 0,6 euro per aandeel en contant geld voor 1,76 euro per aandeel. In totaal bedraagt ??de FV van Lysogene daarom 11 euro per aandeel. BG merkt op dat Lysogene tot 2021 volledig wordt gefinancierd nadat een overeenkomst met Sarepta in september 2018 werd gesloten.
--------------
Bericht 15-1-2020
finance.yahoo.com/amphtml/news/rafa-l...
JEITO CAPITAL is based in Paris and present in Europe and in the United States with a primarily European sourcing strategy, in line with the desire to also consider marketing on the American market right from the outset of the collaboration.
Rafaèle Tordjman is also keen to promote impact investment via the JEITO Foundation and to support the international network W.I.T.H (Women Innovating Together in Healthcare), an organization founded by Rafaèle Tordjman 10 years ago and which brings together nearly 500 talented women working in the healthcare field. Through these vehicles, Rafaèle Tordjman continues her commitment to women's entrepreneurship in the field of healthcare and adds a new dimension to the identification of promising women-led businesses.
About Rafaèle Tordjman, Founder and President of Jeito Capital / Founder and President of WITH Association
Rafaèle Tordjman, MD PhD, has been an investor in life sciences since 2001. She joined Sofinnova Partners in 2001, a Paris-based venture capital firm, as an analyst. She became co-leader and partner with €1.5 billion of assets under management, which she held until 2017.
Among other companies, Rafaèle invested in and served on the boards of DBV Technologies [DBV], Ascendis [ASND], Lysogene [LYS], MedDay, Enyo Pharma, Nucana Biomed [NCNA], ObsEva [OBSV], Flexion Therapeutics [FLXN] and Preglem, before the company was sold to Gedeon Richter.
Voor de rest nieuw aandeel voor mij. Pakt tot nu goed uit:))
--------------------
sanfilipponews.com/2020/01/02/lysogen...
Hopelijk zijn er wat beleggers die mij wat kunnen helpen/ aanvullen.
Alvast bedankt.
Prettig weekend poil
Ik heb vandaag nog maar even wat tijd besteed om wat meer te weten te komen van Lysogene. Franse forum boursorama, twitter#lysogene $lys, grootaandeelhouders, geschiedenis, pipeline, Sarepta, kaspositie enz.
Ik heb het gevoel dat het morgen wel weer eens snel omhoog kan gaan.
Groet, poil
