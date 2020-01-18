Franse aandelen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Hier volgen de berichten die ik al op de gensight draad had gezet:



Ik kwam dit aandeel per toeval tegen via het forum gensight op boursorama.

Ging toen al omhoog en ging voorbij de 2 euro.

Afgelopen dagen wat ingelezen. Nog maar een paar jaar op de beurs. Alleen maar gezakt.

Inmiddels grote Amerikaanse partner (dus voldoende kas) investorrelations.sarepta.com/news-re...

Sarepta hield deze week een presentatie op de 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.



Voor de rest de site van Lysogene doornemen.

---------------------

Advies 7-11-2019



Bryan, Garnier & Co is net begonnen met het monitoren van de Lysogene waarde met een reële waarde van 11 euro en een aankoopaanbeveling. Het bedrijf waardeerde het biotechnologiebedrijf door de waardering toe te voegen van de twee projecten LYS-SAF302 (ziekte van Sanfilippo) en LYS-GM101 (gangliosidosis tot GM1) verkregen door DCF.



Voor LYS-SAF302, Bryan, verkrijgt Garnier een waardering van 5,6 euro per effect (door een PoS van 30% toe te passen). De gevonden waardering is 2,7 euro per aandeel voor LYS-GM101 met een PoS van 15%. Hieraan wordt de potentiële waarde van de 'voucher' verbonden aan LYS-SAF302 toegevoegd voor 0,6 euro per aandeel en contant geld voor 1,76 euro per aandeel. In totaal bedraagt ??de FV van Lysogene daarom 11 euro per aandeel. BG merkt op dat Lysogene tot 2021 volledig wordt gefinancierd nadat een overeenkomst met Sarepta in september 2018 werd gesloten.

--------------

Bericht 15-1-2020

finance.yahoo.com/amphtml/news/rafa-l...



JEITO CAPITAL is based in Paris and present in Europe and in the United States with a primarily European sourcing strategy, in line with the desire to also consider marketing on the American market right from the outset of the collaboration.



Rafaèle Tordjman is also keen to promote impact investment via the JEITO Foundation and to support the international network W.I.T.H (Women Innovating Together in Healthcare), an organization founded by Rafaèle Tordjman 10 years ago and which brings together nearly 500 talented women working in the healthcare field. Through these vehicles, Rafaèle Tordjman continues her commitment to women's entrepreneurship in the field of healthcare and adds a new dimension to the identification of promising women-led businesses.



About Rafaèle Tordjman, Founder and President of Jeito Capital / Founder and President of WITH Association



Rafaèle Tordjman, MD PhD, has been an investor in life sciences since 2001. She joined Sofinnova Partners in 2001, a Paris-based venture capital firm, as an analyst. She became co-leader and partner with €1.5 billion of assets under management, which she held until 2017.



Among other companies, Rafaèle invested in and served on the boards of DBV Technologies [DBV], Ascendis [ASND], Lysogene [LYS], MedDay, Enyo Pharma, Nucana Biomed [NCNA], ObsEva [OBSV], Flexion Therapeutics [FLXN] and Preglem, before the company was sold to Gedeon Richter.



Voor de rest nieuw aandeel voor mij. Pakt tot nu goed uit:))

--------------------

