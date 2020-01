Hoe geld de toezichthoudende functie van de FAA overnam. Het is nog heel lang goed gegaan, maar Boeing is nu wel een heel ziek bedrijf...Marc Ronell, who began working in the F.A.A.’s Boston office after the change (in 2005), told me that he raised concerns with his manager, saying, “We’re paid by taxpayers to protect the public. If we’re not protecting the public, who is?” The response, he said, was: “It’s really Congress’s responsibility. Our job is to serve the customer”—the company. Ronell, who has a Ph.D. in computer science and engineering, was also disconcerted by many F.A.A. engineers’ inexperience in vetting flight-control software. To train engineers lacking a computer-science background, the F.A.A. sends them to a two-week session in Oklahoma City. “You can’t substitute a two-week course for a four-year degree,” Ronell said.