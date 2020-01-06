Inloggen

Login
 
Wachtwoord vergeten?
Home  /  Forum  /  Galapagos  /  Analyst reports 2020

Galapagos « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Analyst reports 2020

Volgen
 

U volgt dit forumtopic.

Wijzig uw voorkeuren bij uw volginstellingen.

Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
10 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omlaag ↓
avantiavanti 6 jan 2020 om 09:28
16
Lid sinds: 08 mrt 2013
Laatste bezoek: 17 jan 2020
Aantal posts:
872
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2591
Gegeven: 1544
Daar gaan we dan. Te beginnen met Degroof Petercam 6 januari 2020

Galapagos (Hold from Buy) - Valuation update: fairly valued until further catalyst conversions (EUR 188.4 / TP EUR 185 from EUR 181)


Value of filgotinib in rheumatoid arthritis rightfully reflected in share price
GLPG stock price experienced a substantial upward surge, which started from the positive 3Q19 financial update onwards, and continued after Gilead’s notice to exercise the Initial Warrant A, thereby subscribing 2,617,791 new shares at EUR 140.59 p/s, increasing its ownership to 25.1%.
Within this period however, no additional, unexpected newsflow occurred related to the company’s clinical activities. At current price levels, the market is fairly recognizing the value of filgotinib in rheumatoid arthritis (RA), along with the substantial, positive cash impact stemming from the Gilead deal, in our view.

Intrinsic risk of the several potential value-drivers not to be neglected
We firmly acknowledge that Galapagos holds several potential catalysts up its sleeve, including multiple label expansions of filgotinib, GLPG1690 in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and GLPG1972 in osteoarthritis (OA). However, we do want to point out that successful conversion of all these catalysts should not be taken for granted. As for all investigational new drugs, Galapagos’ clinical candidates still hold intrinsic, technical risk of not achieving a positive clinical outcome. This was demonstrated in 2H19 for filgotinib by the failure to meet primary endpoints in Phase II for Sjögren’s and cutaneous lupus, and for MOR106 by the negative futility analysis in Phase II in atopic dermatitis (AtD).

Investment conclusion – Target price of EUR 185, rating altered to Hold
We continue to recognize the value in each of Galapagos’ mid-to-late-stage clinical programs. Our updated SOTP valuation model arrives at a TP of EUR 185. Based on the current market value, we alter our rating to Hold while awaiting future clinical updates on Phase II and Phase III drug candidates, as the latter currently hold the highest potential to further drive company value in the upcoming years. That being said, the substantial cash buffer puts the company in a comfortable position to expand and accelerate clinical development and to boost drug discovery efforts in the future. As this can lead to potential new clinical drug candidates, this further supports our recommendation to Hold the stock in the anticipation of long-term value creation.
FluitendeVogels 6 jan 2020 om 09:45
1
Lid sinds: 01 apr 2019
Laatste bezoek: 17 jan 2020
Aantal posts:
3.134
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 546
Gegeven: 891
Veel dank @avantiaavanti. Kijk uit naar je waardevolle bijdragen het komende jaar. Veel respect voor waar je het telkens vandaan weet te halen en dan ook nog hier deelt!
Wall Street Trader 6 jan 2020 om 10:25
3
Lid sinds: 09 aug 2018
Laatste bezoek: 17 jan 2020
Aantal posts:
338
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 674
Gegeven: 109
Thank You avantiavanti.

Degroof Petercam Galapagos (Hold) PT EUR 185

PDF File
Bijlage:
Mr Greenspan. 6 jan 2020 om 14:07
0
Lid sinds: 07 mei 2018
Laatste bezoek: 17 jan 2020
Aantal posts:
132
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 36
Gegeven: 39
zelfde verhaal van JP Morgan, de analisten zijn het bijna allemaal aardig met elkaar eens.

www.deaandeelhouder.nl/nieuws/2020/01...
Roel76 6 jan 2020 om 21:31
0
Lid sinds: 04 okt 2019
Laatste bezoek: 17 jan 2020
Aantal posts:
18
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 6
Gegeven: 171
@avantiavanti : RESPECT!!!
Wall Street Trader 8 jan 2020 om 10:02
0
Lid sinds: 09 aug 2018
Laatste bezoek: 17 jan 2020
Aantal posts:
338
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 674
Gegeven: 109
Bryan Garnier & Co Galapagos (Neutral) PT EUR 185

GALAPAGOS (NEUTRAL vs BUY – FV EUR185): following the recent rally in the share price, Galapagos now trades in line with our new FV meaning that group's positive prospects are fully reflected.

We therefore downgrade to a NEUTRAL rating.
Wall Street Trader 16 jan 2020 om 17:05
1
Lid sinds: 09 aug 2018
Laatste bezoek: 17 jan 2020
Aantal posts:
338
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 674
Gegeven: 109
Jefferies (9 January 2020)

Top European Biopharma/Biotech Ideas for 2020

www.vfb.be/vfb/Media/Default/news/Bio...
ivet 16 jan 2020 om 22:17
0
Lid sinds: 17 mei 2017
Laatste bezoek: 17 jan 2020
Aantal posts:
1.137
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 412
Gegeven: 22
en analisten zetten de markt dus weer op het verkeerde been...wellicht volgen er tzt koersdoelverhogingen en kunnen we omlaag?
MicJo 17 jan 2020 om 18:24
0
Lid sinds: 03 mrt 2017
Laatste bezoek: 17 jan 2020
Aantal posts:
126
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 15
Gegeven: 8
quote:

ivet schreef op 16 jan 2020 om 22:17:


en analisten zetten de markt dus weer op het verkeerde been...wellicht volgen er tzt koersdoelverhogingen en kunnen we omlaag?

Ja, die analisten bezorgen mij toch een beetje een wrang gevoel. Op basis van een reeks van hun adviezen heb ik voorzichtigheidshalve 1/3 van mijn stukken verkocht op 190. Had ik beter nog even niet kunnen doen, maar als we het allemaal van tevoren wisten...
alexnr75 17 jan 2020 om 18:39
0
Lid sinds: 08 nov 2004
Laatste bezoek: 17 jan 2020
Aantal posts:
1.958
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 337
Gegeven: 157
@MicJo,

Je wist het van te voren. Onno van der Stolpe had gezegd: Blijf bij ons!
10 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Galapagos Meer »

Koers 206,500   Verschil +3,30 (+1,62%)
Laag 201,500   Volume 551.071
Hoog 207,200   Gem. Volume 590.559
17-jan-20 17:35
label premium

Galapagos: Filgotinib naar de VS

Het laatste advies leest u als IEX Premium-lid

Inloggen Ontdek Premium

Galapagos Nieuws

15 jan 'Galapagos zet eerste stap met o...
15 jan Galapagos breidt samenwerking me...
13 jan 'Galapagos snel met zoektocht pr... 2
13 jan Galapagos werft voldoende patiën...
10 jan Groen licht EU voor megadeal far...
09 jan Gilead breidt belang in Galapago... 3
06 jan Advies Galapagos omlaag bij Bank... 9
24 dec 'Goede partner voor Gilead in Ja...
20 dec KBC verlaagt advies voor Galapagos 1
19 dec Gilead zet stap met Galapagos-mi... 7

Gerelateerde Video's

Galapagos gaat als de brandweer 31 mrt 14:21
Arend Jan Kamp over hoofdkantoren 07 feb 16:38
Arend Jan Kamp over biotech 02 feb 16:33
Arend Jan Kamp over Galapagos 09 jun 16:08
 

Populair

Trending

Bitcoin

Opinie

Actueel

Koersen

Premium

Forum

Secties

Mijn IEX

Over IEX