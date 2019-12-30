Esperite - 2020: stuiptrekkingen
Uit het Esperite Persbericht 3 juli jl.
Esperite will continue to strive to publish its 2018 annual report as promptly as practicable, but such publication is likely to be considerably delayed if Esperite is forced to engage a new statutory auditor. Esperite will update its shareholders and other stakeholders on any significant developments if and when appropriate.
30-dec-19 13:32