Our global product stewardship program ensures materials are processed and manufactured, handled, stored, distributed and used in a way which safeguards health, occupational and public safety, and the environment.

Nitrogen Fertilizers
Anhydrous Ammonia

IFCo Anhydrous Ammonia Fertilizer Grade
IFCo Anhydrous Ammonia Commercial Grade
OCI Nitrogen Anhydrous Ammonia
Granular Urea

IFCo Granular Urea 46%
Calcium Ammonium Nitrate

OCI Nitrogen CAN
Urea Ammonium Nitrate

IFCo UAN 28%
IFCo UAN 32%
OCI Nitrogen UAN 30%
Ammonium Sulphate

OCI Nitrogen AS
Exacote

OCI Nitrogen Exacote
Fuel Solutions & Industrial Intermediates
Argon

OCI Nitrogen Argon
Diesel Exhaust Fluid

IFCo DEF 50%
IFCo DEF 32%
Melamine

OCI Nitrogen Melaminebyoci™ GPH, GPH LD, SLP & Melafine®
Aqueous Ammonia

OCI Nitrogen Aqueous Ammonia
Nitric Acid

OCI Nitrogen Nitric Acid
Urea Solutions


Methanol

BioMCN Methanol
Bio-methanol

BioMCN Bio-methanol
