Ierse aandelen« Terug naar discussie overzicht

Total Produce

  Leefloon 20 februari 2021 01:04
    Delisting aanstaande, na het nieuws en de koersstijging van deze week:

    The US fruit and vegetable producer Dole Food is to merge with Ireland-based Total Produce to create a US-listed group that will be the world’s largest fresh produce company.

    Total Produce, which has owned 45 per cent of the US group since 2018, on Wednesday said it had reached a deal with Castle & Cooke, a real estate company that owns a majority stake in Dole’s parent company Dole Holdings, to combine the two and form a company with about $9.7bn of annual revenues.

    Shareholders in Total Produce, which was formed in 2006 by a demerger from tropical fruit group Fyffes, will receive 82.5 per cent of shares in the new Ireland-incorporated entity, Dole plc, while Castle & Cooke shareholders will receive the remaining 17.5 per cent.

    Dole plc will list on a big US exchange as a condition of the transaction and to raise $500m to $700m, mainly to be used on cutting debt; Total Produce will delist from the London Stock Exchange and Euronext.
