CM.com « Terug naar discussie overzicht

PRESS RELEASEDutch Star Companies ONE and CM.com confirm exclusive discussions on future cooperationDutch Star Companies ONE N.V. ("DSCO"), a special purpose acquisition company listed on Euronext Amsterdam (symbol: DSC1) is in exclusive discussions on a potential business combination with CM.com, a global Conversational Commerce platform that provides enterprises full-scale CPaaS services with integrated payment solutions. This press release contains information as meant in section 7 of the European Market Abuse Directive.DSCO and CM.com have entered into a non-binding heads of agreement, valuing CM.com at an equity value of at least EUR 210m post-money, assuming a capital injection of at least EUR 50m at business combination with an option to further upsize. The investment is intended to fuel CM.com’s growth strategy going forward. Stephan Nanninga, Promoter of DSCO, will join the Supervisory Board of CM.com following the business combination.These discussions are ongoing and there can be no certainty that this will result in a business combination. An update on further developments will be given in due course.PRESS AND INVESTOR INFORMATIONPress contacts:David Brilleslijper, Bickerton Strategies, + 31(0)20 255 9355, +31 (0)6 10942514 or press@dutchstar1.com CM.com, Uneke Dekkers +31 (0) 650261626 uneke.dekkers@cffcommunications.nl Investor contacts:Dutch Star Companies ONE, David van Ass, Derk Hoek, Felix Snoeck Henkemans +31 (0)20 416 1303 or ir@dutchstar1.com CM.com, Anneke Hoijtink +31 (0)6 4328 0788 or Anneke.hoijtink@cm.com