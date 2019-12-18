CM.com « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Inloggen

Home  /  Forum  /  CM.com  /  CM.com naar de beurs via DutchStar1

CM.com

CM.com naar de beurs via DutchStar1

3 Posts
ik ben Diede 18 dec 2019 om 17:53
(ABM FN-Dow Jones) Dutch Star Companies One is in exclusief gesprek over een mogelijke fusie met CM.com, dat onlangs zijn geplande beursgang afblies. Dat maakte het investeringsvehikel, dat al enkele jaren zoekt naar een bedrijf om naar de beurs te brengen, woensdag bekend.

De twee partijen hebben een niet-bindende overeenkomst gesloten, waarin CM.com na de fusie wordt gewaardeerd op 210 miljoen euro, uitgaande van een kapitaalinjectie van ten minste 50 miljoen euro door de investeerder in CM.com, met een optie op meer.

Dutch Star One is een initiatief van voormalig Delta Lloyd-topman Niek Hoek, voormalig ABN AMRO-bankier Gerbrand ter Brugge en voormalig SHV-topman Stephan Nanninga. Laatstgenoemde zal na de fusie toetreden tot de raad van commissarissen van CM.com.

CM.com, een communicatieplatform met betaalfunctionaliteit uit Breda, stelde in oktober zijn beursgang uit, nadat het beursklimaat in september abrupt verslechterde, mede door het mislukken van de beursgang van het Amerikaanse bedrijf WeWork.

CM.com wilde circa 100 miljoen euro ophalen met een emissie van nieuwe aandelen, terwijl er daarnaast nog 500.000 bestaande aandelen zouden worden verkocht. Met een verwachte introductieprijs van 15,00 euro tot 19,00 euro per aandeel werd CM.com afgelopen oktober gewaardeerd op ruim 300 miljoen euro.

www.beurs.nl/nieuws/binnenland/494121...
Broer Konijn 24 dec 2019 om 09:29
PRESS RELEASE
Dutch Star Companies ONE and CM.com confirm exclusive discussions on future cooperation
Dutch Star Companies ONE N.V. ("DSCO"), a special purpose acquisition company listed on Euronext Amsterdam (symbol: DSC1) is in exclusive discussions on a potential business combination with CM.com, a global Conversational Commerce platform that provides enterprises full-scale CPaaS services with integrated payment solutions. This press release contains information as meant in section 7 of the European Market Abuse Directive.
DSCO and CM.com have entered into a non-binding heads of agreement, valuing CM.com at an equity value of at least EUR 210m post-money, assuming a capital injection of at least EUR 50m at business combination with an option to further upsize. The investment is intended to fuel CM.com’s growth strategy going forward. Stephan Nanninga, Promoter of DSCO, will join the Supervisory Board of CM.com following the business combination.
These discussions are ongoing and there can be no certainty that this will result in a business combination. An update on further developments will be given in due course.
PRESS AND INVESTOR INFORMATION
Press contacts:
David Brilleslijper, Bickerton Strategies, + 31(0)20 255 9355, +31 (0)6 10942514 or press@dutchstar1.com
CM.com, Uneke Dekkers +31 (0) 650261626 uneke.dekkers@cffcommunications.nl
Investor contacts:
Dutch Star Companies ONE, David van Ass, Derk Hoek, Felix Snoeck Henkemans +31 (0)20 416 1303 or ir@dutchstar1.com
CM.com, Anneke Hoijtink +31 (0)6 4328 0788 or Anneke.hoijtink@cm.com
Broer Konijn 27 dec 2019 om 14:15
Conclusie van Nico Inberg op IEX is dat DSCO speculatief interessant is rond €9,50. Lijkt me een geval voor ervaren beleggers.
