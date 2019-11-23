Petitie gaande; Stop Predatory Shortselling op de TSX Venture Exchange.
Lees het even door en als je veel handel doet in deze sector dan is het de moeite waard hier iets mee te doen.
Ondertekenen kan via de link. savecanadianmining.com/
Stop Predatory Short Selling
In 2012 IIROC and CSA removed a trading rule known as the “tick test”, which restricted short selling to neutral or sales to positive price changes at the time of the sale. These changes were applied not only to the main listing venue of TSX Venture Exchange, but are equally applied across all Canadian trading venues, of which there are 14 today, reducing TSX Venture’s ability to effect any change. Since removal of the tick test, the Canadian markets have evolved, and there now exists a dynamic where short selling activities, high frequency trading, and algorithms are exploiting the lack of a tick test to the detriment of Canada’s junior markets. We call on CSA and IIROC to evaluate re-instituting the tick test.
Save Canadian Mining is a movement to return market rules to the fair and transparent standard that helped deliver prosperity for over 142 years. Together, we can save Canadian mining.
