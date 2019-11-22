Celyad « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Inloggen

Celyad

Celyad

CYAD-02 – Autologous NKG2D-based CAR-T

2 Posts
FluitendeVogels 22 nov 2019 om 20:33
CYAD-02 – Autologous NKG2D-based CAR-T

In June, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration accepted the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for CYAD-02, a next-generation, autologous NKG2D-based CAR-T candidate. CYAD-02 incorporates short hairpin RNA (shRNA) technology to target the NKG2D ligands MICA and MICB. The single shRNA modulates the expression of both ligands, which translates to encouraging increases in vivo engraftment and anti-tumor activity in preclinical studies.
The Company is scheduled to present preclinical data for CYAD-02 at the upcoming ASH conference. In addition, the company plans to initiate the Phase 1 CYCLE-01 study evaluating the CYAD-02 following preconditioning chemotherapy in r/r AML in early 2020.

Bron: www.trivano.com/aandeel/celyad-announ...
FluitendeVogels 22 nov 2019 om 20:44
Artikel 13-06-2019

www.genengnews.com/news/celyad-faces-...
