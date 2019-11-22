Celyad « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Inloggen

Home  /  Forum  /  Celyad  /  CYAD-01 – Autologous NKG2D-based CAR-T

Celyad

CYAD-01 – Autologous NKG2D-based CAR-T

FluitendeVogels 22 nov 2019 om 20:31
Draadje voor het verzamelen van informatie omtrent:

CYAD-01 – Autologous NKG2D-based CAR-T

CYAD-01 continues to advance the Phase 1 THINK and DEPLETHINK clinical trials for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory (r/r) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). In September, the Company successfully administered CYAD-01 produced with the OptimAb manufacturing process to a patient enrolled in cohort 3 (300 million cells) of the Phase 1 DEPLETHINK trial. The proprietary OptimAb manufacturing process utilizes a shortened cell culture and incorporates a selective PI3K inhibitor. This results in a product that is enriched for T cells with a memory-like phenotype. Preclinical data demonstrate that CYAD-01 produced using the OptimAb manufacturing process drives improved anti-tumor activity in an aggressive AML model compared to CYAD-01 produced with the mAb manufacturing process.
The Company is scheduled to present the latest clinical results from the Phase 1 THINK and DEPLETHINK trials, which utilized CYAD-01 produced with the previous mAb manufacturing process, as well as provide updates on the development program for r/r AML and MDS and proprietary OptimAb manufacturing process at the 61st American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting being held on December 7-10 in Orlando, Florida.

Bron: www.trivano.com/aandeel/celyad-announ...
FluitendeVogels 22 nov 2019 om 20:44
Artikel 13-06-2019

www.genengnews.com/news/celyad-faces-...
