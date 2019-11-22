Celyad « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Celyad Analisten Rapporten, Nieuws-/Persberichten, e.d.
Bij Galapagos zijn er losse draadjes waarin verschillende informatie verzameld wordt.
Mogelijk is dat ook iets voor bij Celyad. Hierbij een beginnetje met wat links van de afgelopen dagen betrekkende analisten rapporten, nieuws-/persberichten en dergelijke.
www.celyad.com
www.celyad.com/en/about-celyad/missio...
www.celyad.com/en/our-pipeline
www.celyad.com/en/investors
www.celyad.com/en/investors/analyst-c...
mobile.twitter.com/CelyadSA
www.genengnews.com/news/celyad-faces-...
www.globenewswire.com/news-release/20...
www.tipranks.com/stocks/cyad/price-ta...
marketseat.info/2019/10/29/celyad-sa-...
www.financialbuzz.com/celyad-announce...
www.analystratings.com/articles/celya...
www.zacks.com/stock/news/617672/celya...
Ik ben verder nog niet voldoende ingelezen om ook draadjes te maken voor de verschillende in ontwikkeling zijnde producten in de pijplijn. Maar dergelijke draadjes zijn bij Galapagos ook heel zinvol gebleken om zo een goed overzicht te hebben van de ontwikkelingen. Mogelijk voelt iemand met meer kennis van zaken zich geroepen....
Het is sowieso fijn voor nieuwkomers (waaronder ik mezelf mee dan reken) om een overzicht te krijgen van wat er speelt middels dit soort draadjes.
Guus_Geluk schreef op 22 nov 2019 om 19:57:
[...]www.trivano.com/aandeel/celyad-announ...
Das ook een mooie, thanks Guus_Geluk!
Mooi werk. Het forum begint met als het aandeel te lopen. Prima bijdragen. Bedankt namens alle beleggers.
www.globenewswire.com/news-release/20...
Celyad Receives €8.5 Million in Grants and Non-Dilutive Funding by the Walloon Region
November 22, 2019 01:00 ET | Source: Celyad SA
Funding will support the advancement of the Company’s autologous and allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy programs
MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celyad (Euronext Brussels and Paris, and Nasdaq: CYAD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of CAR-T cell therapies, today announced that the Company has received €8.5 million in grants and non-dilutive funding from the Walloon Region of Belgium. These funds will help support the development of the Company’s CAR-T candidates, including CYAD-01 and CYAD-02 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia, as well as next-generation approaches currently in preclinical development. The funding for technological innovation received on behalf of the Walloon Region was approved by Mr. Willy Borsus, Vice-President of Wallonia, Minister of Economy, Foreign Trade, Research and Innovation, Digital, Agriculture and Territorial Development.
Filippo Petti, chief executive officer of Celyad, commented, "We are grateful to the Walloon Region, and especially to the SPW-Recherche for their steadfast commitment to Celyad over the past decade. The latest addition of the non-dilutive funding awarded by the Walloon Region will continue to support the innovation of CAR-T cell therapy development and allow for the advancement of several of our autologous and allogenic candidates. Since mid-2016, Celyad has been focused on the development of differentiated candidates within the CAR-T therapy landscape. We believe the additional funds awarded by the Walloon Region will further boost our ability to deliver novel immunotherapies to benefit patients with both hematological malignancies and solid tumors.”
Under the terms of this funding from the Walloon Region of Belgium, the Company was awarded a €2.4 million grant and non-dilutive funding in the form of recoverable cash advances (‘avances récupérables’) for €6.1 million. The regional funding is associated with the Company’s specific research and development programs. Under the applicable conditions, the recoverable cash advance is reimbursable over the economic life of the projects. Thirty percent is refundable based on a fixed reimbursement schedule varying between 20 and 25 years, while the balance is refunded under the form of royalties over the same period.
The Company also confirms its previous position that its treasury position, based on the current scope of activities and excluding the funding from the Walloon Region, should be sufficient to fund operating and capital expenditure requirements into first half 2021.
Zie ook www.tijd.be/markten-live/nieuws/aande...
CEO per 28 maart dit jaar (voor de nieuwkomers waaronder ikzelf, interessant om te lezen....)
Live: www.youtube.com/watch?v=eHHoItaXPno
finance.yahoo.com/news/celyad-appoint...
Celyad Appoints Filippo Petti as Chief Executive Officer
GlobeNewswire GlobeNewswireMarch 28, 2019
Dr. Christian Homsy continues as non-executive director and chair of the Strategy Committee of the Board of Directors
MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium, March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celyad (Euronext Brussels and Paris, and Nasdaq: CYAD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of CAR-T therapies, today announced the appointment of Filippo Petti as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Celyad effective April 1, 2019. Mr. Petti is currently Celyad’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and will serve as interim CFO until the Company appoints a permanent successor for the role. Dr. Homsy will continue to serve as a member of Celyad’s Board of Directors and chair the Strategy Committee of the Board of Directors. Dr. Homsy will support Mr. Petti in his new function on an as needed basis.
Michel Lussier, Celyad’s Chairman commented: “The Board is delighted to appoint Filippo to the role given his intimate knowledge and appreciation for Celyad’s pipeline, team and shareholders as the Company advances its CAR-T therapies to the next stage of development. Since he joined the Company, Filippo has demonstrated that his experience combined with the vision of the Company should maximize value for all of our stakeholders including patients and shareholders."
“I am honored to succeed Christian as Celyad’s next CEO and together with the Board, the senior leadership team, and all of our employees, look forward to advancing our promising CAR-T programs to deliver novel therapies to cancer patients,” said Mr. Petti. “The momentum we are building across our pipeline is truly exciting and should provide the Company with a tremendous opportunity as we enter our next phase of growth.”
Mr Lussier added: “Christian’s vision and drive, combined with his commitment to serving the long-term interests of the Company, has helped Celyad develop a growing pipeline of CAR-T candidates. Christian will continue to support an agile organization well-positioned for success. I’d like to thank him personally, and on behalf of the Board, for his tireless contribution to Celyad as CEO.”
Dr. Homsy added: “I congratulate Filippo on his appointment and look forward to working with him in my new role. It has been an honor to lead the organization over the past 12 years making it a leader in cell therapy development and manufacturing. I am humbled by the talented people I have had the pleasure of working with since the inception of the Company. Today Celyad is an incredibly talented organization with exceptional vision and operational excellence. Together with the portfolio of groundbreaking technologies, this will undoubtedly make Celyad a forefront player of the CAR-T field. I am very grateful to Celyad employees and to all the other stakeholders for making this journey possible.”
Mr. Petti has nearly 20 years of work experience related to the biopharmaceutical industry. Prior to joining Celyad as CFO, Mr. Petti served as a healthcare investment banker at Wells Fargo Securities and William Blair & Company. Prior to his roles in investment banking, he worked in equity research, with a focus in oncology, both at William Blair & Company and Wedbush Securities. Mr. Petti began his career as a research scientist at OSI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where he was involved in translational research studies focused on the EGFR inhibitor Tarceva® (erlotinib) before transitioning into corporate development with the company. Mr. Petti holds a Master of Business Administration from Cornell University, a Master of Science from St. John’s University and a Bachelor of Science from Syracuse University.
About Celyad
Celyad is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of specialized CAR-T cell-based therapies and utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Celyad’s CAR-T cell autologous and allogeneic platforms have the potential to treat a broad range of solid and hematologic tumors. After having demonstrated safety, its lead oncology autologous CAR-T therapy CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D) is now currently being evaluated in several Phase I clinical trials to assess the clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in solid cancer (metastatic colorectal cancer) and hematological tumors (acute myeloid leukemia) with or without being concurrently administered with standard-of-care treatments (preconditioning chemotherapy).
Concomitantly, Celyad is developing CYAD-101, first-in-class, investigational, non-gene edited, allogeneic (donor derived) CAR-T therapy co-expressing the CAR-T NKG2D and the novel inhibitory peptide TIM (T cell receptor [TCR] Inhibiting Molecule). The expression of TIM reduces signaling of the TCR complex and could therefore reduce or eliminate Graft versus Host Disease (GvHD). CYAD-101 is evaluated in a Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with mCRC. Preliminary results are expected in second half of 2019.
Celyad was founded in 2007 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium, and New York, NY. Celyad’s ordinary shares are listed on the Euronext Brussels and Euronext Paris exchanges, and its American Depository Shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market, all under the ticker symbol CYAD.
