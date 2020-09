Aandeel Galapagos AEX:t20925, BE0003818359

Let me start now with a view on a completely novel activity. This is a metabolic area.is a small molecule. It is being orally dosed, and it hits a complete novel mechanism of action, which is more focused around how the body handles lipids. So it has nothing to do with STLG-2s, nothing with PD4s or whatever, is completely something coming out of the lipid area. But my scientists really came to me and said Piet this is really a target for type-2 diabetes. It has every promise we need to make it successful. So we believe we are the only company working currently on this target. I'm not going to disclose this. So we've been working for years first in rodents. And our rodent models are, in fact, completely normal mice we use. We put them for 12-week on what we call a western diet, which is high fats and high sugar intake. And then after 6 weeks, we start to dose the mice with the drug for 6 weeks.So here, you see the outcome at the end of the 6 weeks, at the end of the 12 week of the experiments and 6 weeks of dosing. So what you can see is that the effect on the lipids, we always see a very clear drop of lipids circulating in the plasma. That's what we have observed. That -- the compound is given the dark green bars. We've included that to the reference just to give you an idea, is this marginal activity?Or is this decent activity, metformin. The gray are the healthy mice which are keep on the normal diet. The orange bars are the ones that have been fed as well for 12 weeks.But you have as well picked up quite early is a sustained decrease of body weight. So really, those mice lose a lot of fat and they lose body weight because they have much less fat in their body, similar to metformin here as well. Then as well finally, those mice, which is mice only, I agree with you, they handle much better all of the sugar content that they're getting. So they're fasting plasma glucose, that's what we measure in mice. It's much lower than in disease states. So really, by blocking this novel mechanim-of-action, we see a number of parameters, which we believe are important for type 2 diabetes, moving into the right direction.Having been working for 3 years almost on, I said guys, It is time we confirm this as well in monkeys. So that's what we recently did. So now we are looking here to diabetic monkeys, they are older monkeys, and they have all of the symptoms of type 2 diabetes. So there are no healthy controls in this experiment, but we've added in yellow a box, where we combine our drug '4059 with metformin. The idea is if you move in type 2 diabetes, all patients will be on metformin and we want to illustrate that we don't block that activity. So it's not the idea really that with a single dose you see an increase in activity, it's just showing the principle when you combine them, patients will do well.So again, on the left, the lipids there, a nice drop of lipids compared to the disease. In the middle of the body weight change again as well in monkey we see a nice drop the combo seems to be -- do a bit better in that, indeed in metformin. And here, we can measure HbA1c. So the glucose bond to hemoglobin. And as well, there, we see a nice effect. So that's one of the novel and the first projects in our metabolic program, which all in all is limited. But that has reached the stage where we currently are doing tox studies with it. Hope to move it into Phase I next year and then quickly move to type 2 diabetes patients, both as a monotherapy and on top of metformin. But just to give you a glimpse that we do more than just in inflammation and fibrosis only.