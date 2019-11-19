Amerikaanse aandelen« Terug naar discussie overzicht

Lees nu onze PREMIUM content!
word abonnee
Heliogen - het bedrijf dat zonnewarmte kan bundelen tot boven de 1000 graden Celcius
Volgen
-
Heliogen wordt financieel ondersteund door Bill Gates. Het bedrijf is gevestigd in Los Angeles USA, en doet iets bijzonders ; het kan zonnewarmte opvangen en bundelen tot meer dan 1000 graden Celcius.
Daardoor dan de energie-output van dit bedrijf hele bedrijfsprocessen voorzien van hoge energie, waardoor de fossiele verhittingsmethodes vervangen kunnen worden. Een stevig antwoord op de vraag hoe we de CO2 uitstoot kunnen verlagen.
Heliogen kan dit proces inmiddels leveren op een lagere kostenbasis dan fossiele energie :
Heliogen, a clean energy company that emerged from stealth mode on Tuesday, said it has discovered a way to use artificial intelligence and a field of mirrors to reflect so much sunlight that it generates extreme heat above 1,000 degrees Celsius.
Essentially, Heliogen created a solar oven — one capable of reaching temperatures that are roughly a quarter of what you'd find on the surface of the sun.
The breakthrough means that, for the first time, concentrated solar energy can be used to create the extreme heat required to make cement, steel, glass and other industrial processes. In other words, carbon-free sunlight can replace fossil fuels in a heavy carbon-emitting corner of the economy that has been untouched by the clean energy revolution.
"We are rolling out technology that can beat the price of fossil fuels and also not make the CO2 emissions," Bill Gross, Heliogen's founder and CEO, told CNN Business. "And that's really the holy grail."
Heliogen, which is also backed by billionaire Los Angeles Times owner Patrick Soon-Shiong, believes the patented technology will be able to dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions from industry. Cement, for example, accounts for 7% of global CO2 emissions, according to the International Energy Agency.
(..)
bron : edition.cnn.com/2019/11/19/business/h... .
-
Direct naar Forum
Indices
|
|AEX
|801,85
|-0,30%
|
|EUR/USD
|1,1308
|+0,20%
|
|FTSE 100
|7.518,88
|+0,18%
|
|Germany40^
|16.261,60
|+0,67%
|
|Gold spot
|1.817,95
|+0,19%
|
|NY-Nasdaq Composite
|15.622,72
|-1,33%
Stijgers
Dalers