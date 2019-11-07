Amerikaanse aandelen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Cortexyme: een nieuw middel tegen Alzheimer
Cortexyme Inc Company Profile
Cortexyme, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on providing disease-modifying therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The Company is focused on a infectious pathogen tied to neurodegeneration in humans and animal models. The Company’s lead drug candidate, COR388, is an orally-administered, brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor designed for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. COR388 is designed to target an upstream driver of multiple Alzheimer’s pathological pathways, including amyloid beta production, inflammation and neurodegeneration, in contrast to mechanisms of action targeting downstream effects, such as amyloid plaques and tau tangles.
Current Studies
We are currently enrolling patients in the GAIN Trial, a Phase 2/3 clinical trial of COR388 in Alzheimer’s disease. COR388, was previously well tolerated in a Phase 1b trial in healthy subjects and patients with Alzheimer’s disease.
The GAIN Clinical Trial
The GAIN Trial (GingiPAIN inhibitor for treatment of Alzhimer’s disease) is a Phase 2/3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study that is assessing the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of two dose levels of COR388 oral capsules in subjects with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease. Randomized participants enter a screening period of up to six weeks, a 48-week treatment period, and a safety follow-up period of an additional six weeks.
The GAIN Trial is recruiting more than 500 participants in the United States, France, Spain, Poland, UK and Netherlands.
Visit www.GAINtrial.com for more information and US study sites. Visit clinicaltrials.gov for the most updated European study sites.
Cortexyme vliegt met ca 23% omhoog.
Cortexyme weer ca 16% omhoog.
Cortexyme is bijna 100% gestegen en staat nu op 39.
Ongelooflijk: staat nu op 47.......!!!
