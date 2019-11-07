Amerikaanse aandelen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Cortexyme Inc Company Profile



Cortexyme, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on providing disease-modifying therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The Company is focused on a infectious pathogen tied to neurodegeneration in humans and animal models. The Company’s lead drug candidate, COR388, is an orally-administered, brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor designed for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. COR388 is designed to target an upstream driver of multiple Alzheimer’s pathological pathways, including amyloid beta production, inflammation and neurodegeneration, in contrast to mechanisms of action targeting downstream effects, such as amyloid plaques and tau tangles.

