Rusland beschuldigt VS van banditisme bij beschermen olievelden Syrië
Rusland beschuldigt de Verenigde Staten van ‘internationaal banditisme’ bij het beschermen van olievelden in Syrië. De verklaring komt nadat Washington het voornemen had aangekondigd de olievelden, die worden gecontroleerd door Koerdische strijdkrachten, te beveiligen.
buitenlandredactie 26-10-19, 12:57
21
De Amerikaanse minister van Defensie Mark Esper zei eerder dat Amerikaanse troepen hun posities versterken, onder andere in Deir Ezzor bij de Iraakse grens, waar de grootste olievelden van het land zijn.
Hun missie is om te voorkomen dat terreurgroep Islamitische Staat toegang krijgt tot de olievelden en ‘middelen veiligstelt waarmee ze in de regio kunnen toeslaan, Europa kunnen aanvallen en de Verenigde Staten kunnen raken’, vertelde Esper aan verslaggevers tijdens een bezoek aan Brussel. Momenteel zijn er ongeveer tweehonderd Amerikaanse militairen gestationeerd.
,,Wat Washington momenteel doet, de olievelden van Oost-Syrië in beslag nemen en onder controle houden, is eenvoudigweg internationaal banditisme," stelt het Russische ministerie van Defensie in een verklaring.
As Trump said, “We’ll be deciding what we’re going to do with it [the oil] in the future.” In no other international power dynamic would this be considered a rational thing for anyone to say. The idea of another nation invading Texas and seizing control of its oil fields and then Xi Jinping or whomever saying “We’re controlling their oil and we’ll be deciding what we’re going to do with it in the future” is unthinkable, but a US president can just come right out and say this about a weaker nation and it won’t even be front-page news.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Donald Trump is the most honest US president of all time. By that I don’t mean that he’s an honest person; he of course lies constantly. I simply mean that while his predecessors have always made sure to dress their imperialist military campaigns up as benevolent humanitarian intercessions, Trump just stands there out in the open like “Yeah we grabbed their oil and it’s ours now, blow me.” There was once a time when claiming a war was really about oil got you branded a conspiracy theorist. Now the US president just outright says it.
Ed Verbeek schreef op 26 okt 2019 om 15:58:
Er gaat geen druppel olie uit Syrië naar de USA; het enige doel is om te voorkomen dat ISIS deze olie weer gaat verkopen.
Dit is waarschijnlijk een van de zeer weinige slimme beslissingen van Trump (ook al heeft hij dit niet zelf verzonnen).
