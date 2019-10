Randstad « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Q3 2019 organic growth

-2.5%

Q3 2019 underlying EBITA

€ 298m

Q3 2019 EBITA margin

5.0%

Q3 2019 EBITA margin

down 10bp YoY to 5.0%;

selective investments in

growth areas continue.

gross margin 20.1%, up

30bp YoY; continued

management focus on

pricing, supported by

digital tools.

topline in Europe

stabilizing, US slightly

easing, both impacted by

macro uncertainty; robust

growthinRestoftheworld.

September organic sales

growth in line with Q3;

volumes in early October

indicate a continuation of

the trend.

Q3 FCF more than

doubling YoY to

€ 468m

ongoing market share

gains in several countries,

fueled by digital strategy.

"Our strong gross margin and balanced cost management were able to o?set slightly negative organic revenue growth

in Q3 2019, while generating record high quarterly free cash flow," says CEO Jacques van den Broek. “We continue to

gain market share in several countries, in part driven by the successful progression of our digital strategy across the

world. We experienced ongoing weakness in industrial-related sectors, while still identifying ample growth

opportunities globally. This means that we continue to balance selective investments for the longer term, while

managing more challenging markets. Meanwhile, our free cash flow more than doubled year-on-year in Q3 2019. This

underpins the countercyclical nature of our working capital requirements, and hence the resilience of our free cash

flow generation through the cycle.”

“Finally, I’m very happy with the proposal to nominate René Steenvoorden as Chief Digital O?icer to our Executive

Board. This appointment will further strengthen the new setup of our executive team, in which countries,regions, and the digital transformation are now all directly represented. With this team, I’m convinced we’ll be able to further

accelerate the execution of our Tech & Touch strategy.”