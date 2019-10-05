Grondstoffen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Prophecy: zilver en vanadium
Prophecy Development Corp (TSX: PCY, OTC: PRPCF) has 2 near-term producing (vanadium, silver) and 1 producing (coal) mining projects.
Prophecy’s Pulacayo silver project features top-tier diamond drill intercept of 1,030 g/t Ag over 25 meters, a starter resource 31 million indicated oz at 455g/t, 21 million oz inferred*. Only 30% of the known mineralization drilled. Pulacayo is near New Pacific’s Major Discovery, Selling for a fraction of NUAG’s valuation.
Prophecy specializes in mine permitting, construction, and operations.
The company is managed by mine builders with combined over 100 years of industry experience. Prophecy has no bank debt and approximately 109 million shares outstanding.
Generational Discovery Next to World’s Third Largest Silver Mine
New Look At Old Open Pit Silver Mine Yields Potentially High World Ranking.
Resource is Already Approaching 100 million oz Ag with Barely 30% of the Structure Drilled. Deposit is Open at Strike and at Depth
Financed by Eric Sprott, Drills are Turning at this Bonanza Silver Discovery with Results that have Caught Investors Completely Off Guard
Prophecy’s (PCY.TO; PRPCF.OTCQX) Pulacayo Discovery Could Soon Produce the Biggest Winner in this Silver Bull Market
October 2, 2019
Dear Subscribers,
I just got off the phone with Prophecy management (after first sitting through the latest Prophecy presentation on its Pulacayo silver project) and am immediately at my desk to provide this update.
It’s an old story. Pulacayo is a high grade historic silver underground mine in Bolivia at which Apogee Silver Ltd spent over $28 million drilling from 2005 to 2012 before Pulacayo was sold to Prophecy in 2015 when silver hit the bottom. Apogee has since changed its name to focus on Cannabis business.
An Open-pit Angle at an Underground Story
Apogee had taken on the Pulacayo legacy with a plan to resume underground mining. They drilled in a small area (30% of the known strike) near the San Leon tunnel and developed an underground reserve. Unfortunately, they completely missed the big picture: mineralization starts from surface and is continuous to a depth of 1,000 meters. Pulacayo is ripe for bulk tonnage open pit mining, which is an ideal call option on rising silver prices.
Pulacayo mineralization starts from surface (100g/t) with increasing grades (500g/t) at depth.
An Example of Re-Disocvery that Reaped Giant Rewards
If you are searching for an example of a profitable new spin on an old project, look no further than Pulacayo’s neighbor San Cristobal, which is currently the world’s third largest active silver mine.
San Cristobal is 100 km to the southwest of Pulacayo by highway.
The San Cristobal silver-lead-zinc mine contains 533.38M oz of silver reserves (Dec. 2011 est.), making it the third biggest silver mine in the world. It is owned and operated by Minera San Cristobal (MSC), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Sumitomo Corporation of Japan.
San Cristobal is an open-pit mining operation with a 40,000 tpd concentration plant. The mine’s annual output is up to 600,000 t of lead, silver, and zinc concentrates (over 20 million oz silver, 550 million lb zinc, and 180 million lb zinc).
www.mining-technology.com/features/fe...
