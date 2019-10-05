Grondstoffen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Prophecy Development Corp (TSX: PCY, OTC: PRPCF) has 2 near-term producing (vanadium, silver) and 1 producing (coal) mining projects.



Prophecy’s Pulacayo silver project features top-tier diamond drill intercept of 1,030 g/t Ag over 25 meters, a starter resource 31 million indicated oz at 455g/t, 21 million oz inferred*. Only 30% of the known mineralization drilled. Pulacayo is near New Pacific’s Major Discovery, Selling for a fraction of NUAG’s valuation.



Prophecy specializes in mine permitting, construction, and operations.



The company is managed by mine builders with combined over 100 years of industry experience. Prophecy has no bank debt and approximately 109 million shares outstanding.