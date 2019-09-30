Inloggen

Login
 
Wachtwoord vergeten?
Home  /  Forum  /  Sopheon  /  Sopheon oktober 2019

Sopheon « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Sopheon oktober 2019

Volgen
 

U volgt dit forumtopic.

Wijzig uw voorkeuren bij uw volginstellingen.

Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
3 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omlaag ↓
marblesthegame 30 sep 2019 om 18:25
0
Lid sinds: 06 jul 2005
Laatste bezoek: 01 okt 2019
Aantal posts:
1.240
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 296
Gegeven: 713
Zal het weer zo'n saaie maand worden?...
Gartje 1 okt 2019 om 13:09
0
Lid sinds: 26 aug 2016
Laatste bezoek: 01 okt 2019
Aantal posts:
734
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 42
Gegeven: 1
Waar ligt de bodem?
marblesthegame 1 okt 2019 om 18:33
0
Lid sinds: 06 jul 2005
Laatste bezoek: 01 okt 2019
Aantal posts:
1.240
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 296
Gegeven: 713
Issue of Equity


Sopheon plc, the international provider of software, expertise, and best practices for Enterprise Innovation Performance, announces that, following the exercise of options by an employee, it has issued and allotted 8,156 new Ordinary Shares of 20 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"). Application has been made for the new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM and dealings are expected to commence on 7 October 2019.


The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the Company's existing Ordinary Shares. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue following Admission will be 10,168,151. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. Accordingly, the figure of 10,168,151 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
3 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Sopheon Plc Meer »

Koers 743,000   Verschil -17,00 (-2,24%)
Laag 0,000   Volume 12.567
Hoog 0,000   Gem. Volume 11.910
01-okt-19 17:29
label premium

KOPEN OF VERKOPEN?

Het laatste advies leest u als IEX Premium-lid

Ontdek Premium
 

Populair

Trending

Bitcoin

Opinie

Actueel

Koersen

Premium

Forum

Secties

Mijn IEX

Over IEX