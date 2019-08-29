BioPharma « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Inloggen

Osho 29 aug 2019 om 10:33
Immunicum AB is a biomedical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies. Its product pipeline includes INTUVAX, SUBCUVAX, and CD70. The company was founded by Bengt Anders Andersson, Alex Karlsson-Parra and AnnaCarin Wallgren in 2002 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

immunicum.se/investors/press-releases...

immunicum.se/investors/financial-repo... (financiële rapporten)

Aandeel zelf niet in the pocket, maar kan interessant zijn bij een verdere daling. Houd ze al een tijdje in de gaat (paar maanden). ''Engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies''
Osho 30 aug 2019 om 17:47
- (minus) 21% vandaag. Begint langzaam interessant te worden:

www.bioworld.com/content/immunicum-sh...

www.pharmatimes.com/news/immunicums_i...
