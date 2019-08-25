Grondstoffen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

The Maracás Menchen Mine



The Maracás Menchen Mine property totals 17,690 hectares and is located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil. The mine is roughly 250 km southwest of Salvador (capital of Bahia) and 813 km northeast of Brasilia (capital of Brazil). The Maracás Menchen Mine has excellent access by road from Salvador to the mine via 405 km of paved secondary road from the main costal highway in Bahia and via a direct project access road of about 50 km west of the town of Maracas. The town of Maracás has a population of approximately 30,000.



The Maracás Menchen Mine boasts one of the highest-grade vanadium resources in the world and is one of the lowest-cost producers of the material in the vanadium market. Construction at the Maracás Menchen Mine began in June 2012 and initial production of vanadium flake commenced in Q3 2014. Largo currently has a contracted take-or-pay off-take agreement with Glencore International AG for 100% of its vanadium material which expires April 30, 2020. The mine is projected to produce between 10,000 and 11,000 tonnes of vanadium pentoxide in 2019 which is inclusive of high-purity flake and powder powder. The Company announced in April 2018 plans to expand production capacity by 25% at the mine with construction which began in June 2018. The enhanced production rate at the Maracás Menchen Mine is expected to result in an additional 200 tonnes of V2O5 being produced per month totaling 1,000 tonnes per month beginning Q3 2019.

maracas menchen mine

Geology, Mining and Processing



Vanadium at the Maracás Menchen Mine is contained within a massive, titaniferous magnetite and possesses very low levels of contaminants, like silica (SiO2). The entire strike length of the Maracás Menchen Mine property is rich in vanadium, hosting many deposits of vanadium-rich titaniferous magnetite mineralization, particularly at the Campbell Pit and other deposits such as Novo Amparo Norte, Novo Amparo, Gulcari B and Sao Jose. Ore from the mine will be crushed, milled, and sent through a magnetic separator to create a concentrate. This concentrate is then processed into vanadium pentoxide, high-purity vanadium or vanadium powder where it is then bagged or packed into barrels for sale. It is important to note that Largo is utilizing industry proven equipment and processes to produce vanadium.

Processing

The Campbell Pit Mineral Reserves Statement - Effective May 2, 2017

Tonnes

(kt) V2O5

Head Grade

(%) V2O5%

in Con.

Proven 17,570 1.15 3.21

Probable 1,440 1.26 3.20

Total in

pit reserve 19,010 1.15 3.22