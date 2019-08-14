Amerikaanse aandelen« Terug naar discussie overzicht

-
Iemand gehoord van het bedrijf Lightwave Logic ??? Zitten in de photonen business, in de ontwikkelingsfase. Graag reacties
Vandaag gekocht! Dit forum eens leven inblazen: photonica wordt nu ook door EEG gezien als één van de zes key-sectoren van de toekomst en dit bedrijf zit al lang onder de radar, maar wel al lang op mijn radar! Nu bodemkoers, maar kan elk moment opgepikt worden ... .
2 september presentatie op LD Micro 500 Virtual Investor Conference
www.otcmarkets.com/stock/LWLG/news?id...
Lightwave Logic is onderhandelingen gestart met Intel om hun technologie via licensing op de markt te brengen.
Deze week alweer een patent toegekend aan LWLG. 2021 wordt het jaar van de doorbraak: patents.justia.com/assignee/lightwave...
Weet niet wat er gebeurd maar ging gisteren 10% omhoog en vandaag ook weer tikt nu $1.15 aan kan geen nieuws vinden iemand?
investorshub.advfn.com/Lightwave-Logi...
Wel deze site gevonden met forum,zitten er al heel wat jaren in,weet er zelf niet veel van las ergens keer tip vlgs mij op nel forum maand geleden was toen nog 82 ct nu al 1,20 duss ik ben er blij mee
En vandaag alweer stijging met 10% en dat inderdaad zonder nieuws. Er zullen er wellicht zijn die meer weten ... .
Dit is dus het nieuws,vandaag weer meer dan 10% erbij?
www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ligh...
Lukt mij niet deze te vinden via degiro of rabo... dien ik een ander platform te zoeken?
Ikmoettochiets schreef op 13 januari 2021 17:47:
Lukt mij niet deze te vinden via degiro of rabo... dien ik een ander platform te zoeken?
Bolero heeft LWLG
Nou djazz weinig belangstelling voor dit aandeel ik vind her prima,lekker rustig 10% per dag bijschrijven:-)
Djazz schreef op 14 januari 2021 09:04:
[...]
Bolero heeft LWLG
Hoi Djazz, dank voor uw bericht. Ik zie dat Bolero alleen door belgische residenten geopend kan worden... enig ander idee voor een nederlander. Ik zie potentie!
Gr
Ikmoettochiets schreef op 14 januari 2021 19:45:
[...]
Hoi Djazz, dank voor uw bericht. Ik zie dat Bolero alleen door belgische residenten geopend kan worden... enig ander idee voor een nederlander. Ik zie potentie!
Gr
Hai ik heb deze aandelen via binck gekocht,misschien heb je daar wat aan
kiekes schreef op 14 januari 2021 21:10:
[...]
Hai ik heb deze aandelen via binck gekocht,misschien heb je daar wat aan
Hallo Kiekes,
Dank ik ga een rekening openen.
Een goede beursdag allen
En we zijn weer vertrokken ;-) +12% en toch blijft het hier zo rustig :-)
Wakker worden djazz
Broadcom announces switches with Co-Packaged Optics (CPO)
Jan. 21, 2021
LightCounting releases a research note on this announcement and its implications for the supply chain.
It is official. On January 12th, 2021, Broadcom introduced a line-up of next generation switching ASICs equipped with co-packaged optics. The first 25.6Tb Humboldt will hit the market in the end of 2022 with the 51.2T Bailly to follow a year later, as shown in Figure 1. Broadcom also announced 800G DR8 pluggable transceivers based on a Silicon Photonics Integrated Circuit (PIC) co-packaged with DSP, as well as future plans for co-packaging optics with CPUs and GPUs.
Figure 1: New products announced by Broadcom on January 12, 2021.
Broadcom
Broadcom rarely announces products well ahead of shipments, but this is a special case. The customers will need time to accept the changes. The announcement was not a surprise for Broadcom’s largest customers, but it is a surprise for the broader market, that needs to get on-board. It is also a starting whistle to the competition. The race is on and Broadcom plans to stay in the lead.
LightCounting was not surprised by the announcements either.Our latest forecast for the adoption of co-packaged optics, published in December 2020, was counting on product announcements in 2021. There may be more to come.
Why start with 25Tb?The industry consensus is that co-packaged optics will be necessary on 102Tb switches and possibly on 51Tb. Broadcom starts earlier to give customers more time to kick the tires and test drive the new technology. But there’s a chance that even the 25T CPO solution will deploy in volume since it will offer significant advantages in cost and power.
COBO, CPO and OIF visions of the co-packaged optics come with electrical and optical connectors. Broadcom’s approach solders the opto-chiplets next to the ASIC (on the same substrate). The fibers are probably still detachable, but Broadcom has not offered any details on how it is accomplished, apart from citing 64 I/O fibers per chip with 500Gbps/mm bandwidth density.
It is a future proof design. While, it is possible to manage the loss of electrical sockets on chiplets designed for 100Gb lane speeds, it is a headache and going to higher speeds will be a nightmare. Broadcom’s approach reduces the electrical power loss, enabling direct drive of the opto-chiplets by standard LR SerDes integrated into the ASICs – “the most efficient use of Silicon for the entire system”.
It also signals that Broadcom takes full ownership of the CPO equipped ASIC. If it needs to be replaced, unplug the fibers and remove the whole ASIC. The CPO is powered by external lasers to improve reliability. The lasers come as front facet pluggable modules, just like transceivers today. It is really designed for customers used to plugging in the optics and replacing it as needed.
Broadcom’s customers will also appreciate that the opto-chiplets will be compatible with the optical transceiver MSAs, such as DR4 and DR8. This will enable co-existence of CPO and pluggable transceivers in mega datacenters.
Full text of the research note is available to LightCounting subscribers at: www.lightcounting.com/auth/login
www.lightcounting.com/light-trends/br...
LWLG is perfectly positioned to exploit co-packaging!
ASM Q&A at about 1:01:01 Dr Lebby talks about how LWLG's technology is perfectly positioned for the Photonics Industry's rapid trend towards CO-PACKAGING
www.youtube.com/watch?v=N1ppBSAPrHg&a...
Listen to what Dr Lebby's said, "co-packaging is where you bring the optics right next to the electronic chip, the CMOS chip, in fact, you put it actually on the chip, so you want to make that inter-connect as short as you can, so that the interaction between the electronics and the photonics is as close as possible, and if you think about our technology for a second, we've got a spin-on polymer technology that you can spin on to IC's and CMOS, so we are ideally positioned to harness the co-packaging trend that is occurring, so yes, I am watching the competition in terms of the materials and the performance of the devices, but we're also watching how it gets packaged together, and we are actually ideally positioned for this new trend that's just occurring where other technologies are going to suffer, and so yes it's not just the materials, it's not just the device's but you have to look at the packaging too, and you have to look at where all the fronts are, and where the technologies are progressing and at what rate, and the conclusion is that mother nature is working with us on a number of different fronts, and that's really really exciting!"
1,50 hoogste koers sinds jaren
