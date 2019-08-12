Plug Power « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Inloggen

Plug Power

Forum Plug Power Inc geopend

IEX - Forummoderator 12 aug 2019 om 14:26
Plug Power Inc., incorporated on August 13, 1999, is a provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used for the material handling and the stationary power market.

The Company is focused on proton exchange membrane (PEM), fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.
It provides and develops fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for distribution and manufacturing businesses.

The Company sells its products across the world, with a focus on North America, through its direct product sales force, serving original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and their dealer networks.

Groet Henk
Arensoog 12 aug 2019 om 15:56
Ik verwacht dat in de toekomst ruimschoots waterstof/waterstofgas als auto brandstof gebruikt gaat worden en.... het zal gaan winnen van de E-auto's.
De afstand beperking en vooral de oplaad tijd van de E-auto zal z'n ondergang worden.
Maar ja, hoe lang zal die toekomst zijn? Als de regering nu eens de subsidie van de E-auto naar de W-auto zal overbrengen dan zal de W-Auto een enorme start maken.
Skyrocket2 12 aug 2019 om 17:07
Iemand enig idee waarom de SP blijft dalen ondanks dat Q2 goed was en ze mooie vooruitzichten hebben. Ballard daarentegen matige cijfers maar aardige SP stijging.
Makita 14 aug 2019 om 12:20
Amazon heeft rechten op warrants. Er wordt verwacht dat Amazon deze technologie zelf nog meer gaat gebruiken in haar distributie en een grotere stake neemt in dit bedrijf. Doen ook al zaken met DHL. Ik denk een kansrijk bedrijf, vanaf nu ook niet meer verlieslatend!

CEO heeft nog 2-3 grote aankondigingen in 2019 aangekondigd.
Skyrocket2 15 aug 2019 om 14:46
fuelcellsworks.com/news/plug-power-to...
LVDP 18 sep 2019 om 08:35
www.globenewswire.com/news-release/20...
