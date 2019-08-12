Plug Power « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Plug Power Inc., incorporated on August 13, 1999, is a provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used for the material handling and the stationary power market.



The Company is focused on proton exchange membrane (PEM), fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

It provides and develops fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for distribution and manufacturing businesses.



The Company sells its products across the world, with a focus on North America, through its direct product sales force, serving original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and their dealer networks.



